Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)
ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.95INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orient Paper & Industries recommends dividend of 0.25 rupee per share
Orient Paper and Industries Ltd
BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago