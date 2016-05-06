Edition:
United Kingdom

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)

ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

101.95INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.80 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs100.15
Open
Rs100.95
Day's High
Rs102.50
Day's Low
Rs99.95
Volume
398,636
Avg. Vol
336,147
52-wk High
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orient Paper & Industries recommends dividend of 0.25 rupee per share
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd : Recommended dividend of inr 0.25/- per equity share (25%) for the year ended March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago

» More ORPP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials