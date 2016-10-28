Edition:
Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)

OSB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.69CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$46.52
Open
$46.41
Day's High
$46.85
Day's Low
$46.34
Volume
465,448
Avg. Vol
263,548
52-wk High
$51.75
52-wk Low
$28.91

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LP announces mill exchange to increase siding capacity
Friday, 28 Oct 2016 

Louisiana-Pacific Corp : LP announces mill exchange to increase siding capacity . Says reached an agreement with norbord inc to exchange OSB mills in Quebec, Canada .Says asset exchange is expected to be complete in early November 2016.  Full Article

Norbord qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share
Friday, 28 Oct 2016 

Norbord Inc : Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share . Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly earnings per share $0.64 . Qtrly sales $453 million versus $378 million . Devaluation of pound sterling following referendum will remain a currency translation headwind in near term .Norbord may purchase up to 4.3 million of its common shares.  Full Article

Norbord Q2 adj earnings per share $0.49
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Norbord Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 . Norbord's 2016 regular capital expenditure budget is $75 million . Norbord reports second quarter 2016 results; declares quarterly dividend . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 . Company expects to spend $45 million on Inverness project in 2016 . Qtrly sales $447 million versus $365 million . Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $441.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly earnings per share $0.51.  Full Article

Norbord Inc announces dividedend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Norbord Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.10 per common share, payable on March 21, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016.  Full Article

Norbord Inc News

Earnings vs. Estimates

