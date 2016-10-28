Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)
46.69CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.17 (+0.37%)
$46.52
$46.41
$46.85
$46.34
465,448
263,548
$51.75
$28.91
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LP announces mill exchange to increase siding capacity
Louisiana-Pacific Corp
Norbord qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share
Norbord Inc
Norbord Q2 adj earnings per share $0.49
Norbord Inc
Norbord Inc announces dividedend
Norbord Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.10 per common share, payable on March 21, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016. Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches four-month high, ends month up 2.8 pct
TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index rose to a four-month high on Friday, ending the month with a 2.8 percent gain, as the heavyweight financials group climbed and BlackBerry Ltd added to strong gains posted a day earlier.