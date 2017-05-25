OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 25 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc :Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. have sold 25,000,000 shares in OneSavings Bank PLC, representing approx. 10 pct of share capital.Shares were sold at 438 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 110 million pounds ($142.87 million)for J.C. Flowers.

May 24 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner says accelerated bookbuild offering of about 24.3 mln existing shares in OneSavings Bank plc.OneSavings Bank - offer represents about 10% of onesavings bank's issued share capital.OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner says on behalf of funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC (JCF funds).

OneSavings Bank Plc : Interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Underlying profit before taxation(1) increased 36 pct to £64.6m (1h 2015: £47.6m) . Underlying loan book growth of 10 pct, excluding impact of Rochester disposal . Continued focus on cost efficiency and discipline alongside strong income growth drove a strong cost:income ratio(3) of 27 pct (1h 2015: 26 pct) . Come growth drove a strong cost:income ratio(3) of 27 pct (1H 2015: 26 pct) . . Continued focus on cost efficiency and discipline alongside strong income growth drove a strong cost:income ratio(3) of 27 pct (1h 2015: 26 pct) . Net interest margin (nim)(4) of 307bps (1h 2015: 305bps) . underlying return on equity(5 )of 29 pct (1h 2015: 31 pct) . Interim dividend of 2.9 p per share (1h 2015: 2.0p), fully-loaded common equity tier 1 (cet1) capital ratio at 13.3 pct (1h2015: 11.0 pct, FY 2015: 11.6 pct) . It is too soon to predict medium to long-term impact of Brexit on UK economy- CEO . Trading conditions in our core businesses remain very strong with current application levels significantly higher than run rate achieved in first half . OSB is reducing its standard variable rate (SVR) by full 25bps effective from Sept. 1, 2016 . This reduction is not expected to have a significant impact on our net interest margin due to rate reductions on administered savings.

Onesavings Bank Plc : Now agreed sale of its entire economic interest in Rochester Financing No.1 Plc securitisation . Sale for for a total consideration of £104m . Transaction generated an exceptional pre-tax gain of c.£35m subject to finalisation of fees .One Savings Bank Plc : confirmation of disposal of economic interest in Rochester Financing No. 1 Plc.

Onesavings Bank Plc : Selling its entire economic interest in Rochester Financing No.1 Plc to Morgan Stanley .Deal will result in a consideration of not less than £95 million in cash; is expected to generate exceptional pre-tax gain of at least £25 million.

Onesavings Bank Plc : Net loans & advances grew by £460m during q1, . Confident in outlook for 2016. Further company coverage: [OSBO.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).