Edition:
United Kingdom

OCL India Ltd (OSCM.NS)

OSCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,302.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,305.10
Open
Rs1,300.05
Day's High
Rs1,330.00
Day's Low
Rs1,295.05
Volume
2,705
Avg. Vol
13,687
52-wk High
Rs1,331.00
52-wk Low
Rs651.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OCL India June-qtr net profit rises
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

OCL India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees versus 540.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 7.04 billion rupees versus 6.76 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

OCL India Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

OCL India Ltd:Declared interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 4 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each (i.e., 200%).Says interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders by electronic transfer and/or dividend warrants on March 29, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

OCL India Ltd News

» More OSCM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials