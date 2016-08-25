Osisko Mining Inc (OSK.TO)
3.98CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.03 (-0.75%)
$4.01
$3.98
$4.01
$3.91
307,897
758,216
$5.65
$2.08
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Osisko Mining decreases interest in ValGold Resources
Osisko Mining Corp
Osisko Mining announces acquisition of common shares of Barkerville gold
Osisko Mining Corp
Osisko Mining Inc. Decrease equity interest in Valgold Resources Ltd.
Osisko Mining Corp
Osisko Mining decrease equity interest in IDM Mining Ltd.
Osisko Mining Corp
Osisko Mining decrease equity interest in Metals Creek Resources Corp
Osisko Mining Corp
Osisko Mining announces $25 mln bought deal flow-through equity financing
Osisko Mining : Announces $25 million bought deal flow-through equity financing . Underwriters to purchase 7.6 million flow-through common shares of corp at average price of about $3.33 per flow-through share .Osisko Mining says proceeds from offering will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" related to Osisko's projects in Ontario and Quebec.. Full Article
Oban Mining Corp to acquire Souart Property Near Windfall Lake
Oban Mining Corp:Says signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the Souart property, located in the Urban Barry greenstone belt.M-R Boreal will receive consideration of 500,000 common shares of Oban and a cash payment of $200,000 in exchange for 100% ownership of the 33 claims that comprise the Souart property.M-R Boreal will maintain a 2% NSR royalty over the Souart property, which can be redeemed by Oban, at any time, for $2 million. Full Article
Oban Mining Corporation to acquire NioGold Mining
Oban Mining Corporation:To acquire NioGold Mining.Says deal for implied offer price of $0.50 per Niogold share.Oban to offer for sale, on private placement basis, 8.33 million subscription receipts of Oban at $1.20 per. Full Article
Oban Mining Corporation to acquire Timmins Area Property from Excellon Resources
Oban Mining Corporation:Has agreed to acquire 100% of the DeSantis Property held by Excellon Resources Inc in the Porcupine Mining Division, Ogden Township, Ontario in exchange for 850,000 common shares of Oban. Full Article
Metals Creek Resources announces Oban Mining to acquire 19.9% of its common shares through private placement
Metals Creek Resources:Says Mining Corp will participate in the offering to acquire 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Full Article
BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces $50 million bought deal private placement of flow-through shares
* Osisko Mining announces $50 million bought deal private placement of flow-through shares