Osisko Mining Inc (OSK.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Osisko Mining decreases interest in ValGold Resources

Osisko Mining Corp :Sold aggregate of 3.3 million shares in capital of Valgold at average price of $0.0536 per share for aggregate proceeds of $175,540.

Osisko Mining announces acquisition of common shares of Barkerville gold

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko mining announces acquisition of common shares of barkerville gold . After transaction, co will have ownership of a total of 50 million barkerville shares . Barkerville is well funded with cash and short term investments to complete its near term development plans .Entered into binding purchase agreement with 2176423 ontario ltd.

Osisko Mining Inc. Decrease equity interest in Valgold Resources Ltd.

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko Mining Inc. Decrease equity interest in Valgold Resources Ltd. .Says disposed of an aggregate of 1 million common shares of Valgold Resources Ltd.

Osisko Mining decrease equity interest in IDM Mining Ltd.

Osisko Mining Corp : Osisko Mining Inc. decrease equity interest in IDM Mining Ltd. . Says disposed of an aggregate of 6.3 million common shares of Idm Mining Ltd .Says disposal at an average price of approximately $0.2205 per share for total consideration of $1.4 million.

Osisko Mining decrease equity interest in Metals Creek Resources Corp

Osisko Mining Corp : Disposed of 1.3 million shares of metals creek resources at an average price of about $0.1034 per share .Osisko Mining Inc decrease equity interest in Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Osisko Mining announces $25 mln bought deal flow-through equity financing

Osisko Mining : Announces $25 million bought deal flow-through equity financing . Underwriters to purchase 7.6 million flow-through common shares of corp at average price of about $3.33 per flow-through share .Osisko Mining says proceeds from offering will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" related to Osisko's projects in Ontario and Quebec..

Oban Mining Corp to acquire Souart Property Near Windfall Lake

Oban Mining Corp:Says signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the Souart property, located in the Urban Barry greenstone belt.M-R Boreal will receive consideration of 500,000 common shares of Oban and a cash payment of $200,000 in exchange for 100% ownership of the 33 claims that comprise the Souart property.M-R Boreal will maintain a 2% NSR royalty over the Souart property, which can be redeemed by Oban, at any time, for $2 million.

Oban Mining Corporation to acquire NioGold Mining

Oban Mining Corporation:To acquire NioGold Mining.Says deal for implied offer price of $0.50 per Niogold share.Oban to offer for sale, on private placement basis, 8.33 million subscription receipts of Oban at $1.20 per.

Oban Mining Corporation to acquire Timmins Area Property from Excellon Resources

Oban Mining Corporation:Has agreed to acquire 100% of the DeSantis Property held by Excellon Resources Inc in the Porcupine Mining Division, Ogden Township, Ontario in exchange for 850,000 common shares of Oban.

Metals Creek Resources announces Oban Mining to acquire 19.9% of its common shares through private placement

Metals Creek Resources:Says Mining Corp will participate in the offering to acquire 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.