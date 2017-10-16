Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Osram Licht buys stake in beaconsmind​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - OSRAM LICHT AG ::‍OSRAM ACQUIRES A STAKE IN RETAIL SOFTWARE SPECIALIST BEACONSMIND​.

Osram expects Chinese clearance of Ledvance deal soon - CEO

Osram : CEO says cannot yet say how possible U.S. tariffs could impact production in Mexico . CEO says affirms there was no concrete takeover offer for Osram at any point in time, so there was no discussion of purchase price . CEO says expects third clearance of Ledvance deal from China soon .CFO says capital export limits in China have no impact on us so far.

Osram CEO says facing challenges in specialty automotive lighting

Osram : CEO affirms expects Ledvance sale to close in current financial year . Osram CEO - in addition to Ledvance sale proceeds of 450-500 million eur expects up to 100 million eur license income in coming years and 30 million from property sales . CEO says facing new challenges in specialty lighting for automotive, sees opportunities in digitalisation . Osram CFO affirms revenues to reach around 5 billion eur by 2020, adjusted ebitda to rise to as much as 1 billion eur, eps around 5 eur . Osram CFO says aims to pay a dividend of at least 1 euro er share this year

Osram confirms acquisition of U.S. LED module maker Novita

Osram Licht AG : Confirms acquisition of u.s. Led module maker novita technologies, no financial details

Osram Licht confirms raised outlook for FY 2016

Osram Licht AG:Confirms raised outlook for FY 2016.For fiscal 2016, the managing board expects revenue on a comparable basis to be above the prior-year level.FY 2016 EBITA margin, excluding special items, is anticipated to reach more than 10 pct.

Osram Licht AG : change in CFO position initiated

Osram Licht AG:Appointed Stefan Kampmann as member of the managing board and Chief Technology Officer with effect from July 1.Decided, for reasons of differing views regarding the strategic direction of company and in best mutual agreement with Klaus Patzak, to launch a structured process to find successor for position of Chief Financial Officer.Until the supervisory board has decided on a successor Patzak will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Osram Licht raises FY 2016 outlook

Osram Licht AG:Revenue and profit outlook for FY 2016 raised due to an ongoing positive business development in the second quarter.Expects comparable revenue to be above prior year level and an adjusted EBITA margin of above 10 pct for full FY 2016.

Osram Licht to build electronic components plant in Bulgaria‍​

Osram Licht AG:To build electronic components plant in Bulgaria‍.​ Will invest a low double-digit million-euro amount to build a new factory and warehouse in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.Plant will go into full operation in the second half of 2017 and will employ about 900 people.

Osram Licht comments on FY 2016 earnings and dividend outlook

Osram Licht AG:Expects FY 2016 revenue slightly below prior year's level.Expects FY 2016 EBITA margin adjusted for special effects to amount to more than 8 pct.Board is convinced of the positive medium-term outlook for Osram and strives against this background for FY 2016 with at least stable dividend of 0.90 euro per share.