Edition:
United Kingdom

On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)

OTB.L on London Stock Exchange

443.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
443.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
303,653
52-wk High
482.82
52-wk Low
200.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

On The Beach Group PLC News

BRIEF-On The Beach Group sees one-off cash cost associated with helping customers booked to fly with Monarch Airlines

* ‍CONTACTING CUSTOMERS CURRENTLY IN RESORT TO ASSIST WITH RETURN TRAVEL, CUSTOMERS BOOKED TO FLY WITH MONARCH AIRLINES IN NEXT WEEKS, MONTHS​

» More OTB.L News

Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials