Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)

OTKAR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

106.90TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.10TL (+0.09%)
Prev Close
106.80TL
Open
106.70TL
Day's High
107.40TL
Day's Low
105.70TL
Volume
81,537
Avg. Vol
176,617
52-wk High
150.40TL
52-wk Low
97.05TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Otokar Otomotiv Q2 net profit up at 7.6 mln lira
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS : Q2 net profit of 7.6 million lira ($2.53 million) versus 2.2 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 334.8 million lira versus 295.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS takes EUR 64.8 million armoured vehicle order
Thursday, 5 May 2016 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Takes 64.8 million euros worth 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle order including spare parts and training.Plans to complete deliveries until end of the year.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS wins EUR 19.7 million worth tender
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Wins 19.7 million worth tender 19.7 million euros worth tender to supply 100 articulated buses.Deliveries will be carried out in 2016.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS proposes FY 2015 dividend
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 3.0 lira and net 2.55 lira per share.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS recevies order worth 47.5 million euros
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Receives order wortth 47.5 million euros for 4x4 type armoured cars and supportive systems like maintenance and service support.Sees to complete delivery of the vehicles till the end of H1 2016.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

