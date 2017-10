Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG ::PATRIZIA ACQUIRES GLOBAL 'FUND OF FUNDS' BUSINESS.

June 8 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG ::ACQUIRES RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY IN AMSTERDAM.PURCHASE PRICE IS 66 MILLION EUROS.

Patrizia Immobilien AG : Releases preliminary results and exceeds its earnings forecast . Total operating income for 2016 is expected to rise to 283 million euros ($299.24 million), exceeding most recent forecast of at least 265 million euros . Past two financial years were also characterised by transactions, with sale of Harald portfolio in 2016 and Südewo in 2015 . Excluding contribution of these transactions to Patrizia's results, a total recurring operating income of 73 million euros is expected for 2016 .Total management fees increased by 14 per cent to 189 million euros in 2016 from 165 million euros in 2015 (excluding performance fees for Südewo exit).

Patrizia Immobilien AG : Acquires 223,000 sqm residential portfolio across Western Germany .Transaction was finalised on behalf of a major German insurance company for a multi hundred million euro.

Patrizia Immobilien AG :Patrizia buys Commerzbank-Tower for Samsung Consortium.

Patrizia Immobilien AG : Parties have agreed to keep purchase price confidential .Acquires over 90 residential units in Duesseldorf.

Patrizia Immobilien AG : Purchases new residential housing portfolio in Munich .Parties have agreed to keep purchase price confidential.

Patrizia Immobilien AG : Initiates sale of two additional private investor funds .'The goal is to collect equity in total amount of 50 million euros ($55.89 million) from private investors,' explains Andreas Heibrock, managing director of Patrizia Grundinvest.

Patrizia Immobilien AG : Has purchased a modern office building in Helsinki with about 9,000 square metres space .Parties have agreed to keep purchase price confidential.

Patrizia Immobilien AG : H1 operating income up 90 pct to 231.8 million euros ($256.76 million) compared to first half of 2015 . H1 income from services relating to management of real estate investments compared to first half of 2015 increased by over 34 pct to 73.1 million euros .Guidance for 2016 confirmed.