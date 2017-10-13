PAION AG (PA8G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paion: Japan patent office grants dosing patent for remimazolam

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PAION AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PAION AG: JAPAN PATENT OFFICE GRANTS DOSING PATENT FOR REMIMAZOLAM IN JAPAN.‍PATENT PROTECTION UNTIL 2033 IN JAPANESE MARKET​.

Paion H1 net loss widens to 13.2 million euros

Paion AG : In first half of 2016, revenues were 0.2 million euros ($222,980.00) . Expects revenues of approx. 4 million euros in 2016, which is portion of 10 million euros upfront payment received from Cosmo that will be recognized as revenues in 2016 . Expects research and development expenses to be between 24 million euros and 27 million euros depending on progress of development for FY . Net loss was 13.2 million euros for first half-year 2016 compared to a loss of 11.3 million euros for prior-year period .Net loss is expected to be between 21.5 million euros and 24 million euros, a decrease compared to previous year (2015: 28.2 million euros) for FY.

Paion, unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals enter into license deal for Remimazolam

Paion Ag : Co and Cosmo Technologies Ltd, unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, entered into license agreement for Remimazolam . Under license agreement, Paion will receive a eur 10 million upfront licence fee payment .Another unit of Cosmo entered into investment agreement with co, pursuant to which it has committed to invest eur 10 mln in shares of co.

Paion reports positive remimazolam headline data in phase III study in procedural sedation for colonoscopy

PAION AG :Said on Sunday remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in the first study of its pivotal U.S. Phase III program in patients undergoing procedural sedation.

Paion Q1 net loss widens to 6.73 million euros

Paion AG : Q1 net loss for Q1 2016 amounted to 6.729 million euros ($7.66 million), in the prior-year period, a net loss of 4.703 million euros was reported . Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 7.218 million euros in Q1 2016 . Confirms its outlook for 2016 made on 22 March 2016 with publication of annual financial results for 2015 . Research and development expenses amounted to 6.502 million euros in Q1 2016 and relate to remimazolam .As expected, no significant revenues were realized in Q1 2016.

Paion gives FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates

Paion AG:FY 2016 net loss is expected to decrease compared to prior year and to amount to approx. 24.5 million euros to 27.5 million euros.Does not expect revenues in FY 2016 as Remimazolam is still in development stage.FY 2016 net loss estimate 21.52 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 revenue estimate 2.03 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Paion AG discontinues European Remimazolam Phase 3 trial

Paion AG:Discontinues European Remimazolam Phase III trial in cardiac surgery patients due to insufficient recruitment.

Paion comments on FY 2015 outlook

Paion AG:Sees FY 2015 net loss to increase significantly compared to prior year and amount to approximately 27 million to 29 million euros.Further concentrates on the development of Remimazolam and does not expect significant revenues in FY 2015.