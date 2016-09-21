Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)
238.00ZAc
2:33pm BST
-2.00 (-0.83%)
240.00
232.00
240.00
232.00
752,218
2,000,485
375.00
219.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pan African Resources says FY revenue up 43.1 pct
Pan African Resources Plc
Pan African sees FY HEPS 152-172 pct higher
Pan African Resources Plc
Construction resumes at Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($128 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has resumed after it was halted last week because of community protests, a spokesman said on Monday.