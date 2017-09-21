Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : Further 12 million stg is payable over following five years, subject to performance conditions . Consideration is being paid from Paragon's existing cash resources . Acquisition of premier asset finance limited . Purchase of 10 pct of issued share capital in premier asset finance limited . Business will be acquired by Paragon Bank Plc's asset finance division, Paragon Bank Asset Finance Limited . Regulatory approval has been received for transaction .Initial consideration for purchase is 8.5 million stg, payable in cash.

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : In line with management's expectations . Pipeline at 30 June 2016 stood at £339.0 million compared to £350.6 million at start of quarter . Capital ratios remain strong, with its CET1 and leverage ratios standing at 16.2% and 6.7% respectively at end of June . There is potential for further disruption following referendum vote, although it is too early for scale of this to be determined . Q3 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 106.3 million stg . Trading update . Underlying operating profits (before fair value items and acquisition related costs) were £109.9 million, 12.1% higher . Group's loan portfolios have maintained their strong performance in credit, profit and in cash flow . Buy-To-Let lending for nine months to 30 June 2016 was £989.6 million, 21.2% higher . New lending levels slowed during Q3 to £166.0 million . Disruptions to market caused by combination of stamp duty changes and uncertainty in run up to referendum . Redemption rate reduced in Q3 and is now trending more in line with longer term expectations. .Expects to deliver profits for 2016 financial year in line with management's expectations.