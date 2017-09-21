Edition:
Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

PARA.L on London Stock Exchange

462.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
462.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
911,957
52-wk High
490.80
52-wk Low
319.89

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paragon Group of Companies confirms name change to Paragon Banking
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :CONFIRMS NAME CHANGE TOOK PLACE ON SEP 21, IS NOW PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC ‍​.  Full Article

Lender Paragon to buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : Further 12 million stg is payable over following five years, subject to performance conditions . Consideration is being paid from Paragon's existing cash resources . Acquisition of premier asset finance limited . Purchase of 10 pct of issued share capital in premier asset finance limited . Business will be acquired by Paragon Bank Plc's asset finance division, Paragon Bank Asset Finance Limited . Regulatory approval has been received for transaction .Initial consideration for purchase is 8.5 million stg, payable in cash.  Full Article

Paragon Group of Companies trading in line with expectations
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : In line with management's expectations . Pipeline at 30 June 2016 stood at £339.0 million compared to £350.6 million at start of quarter . Capital ratios remain strong, with its CET1 and leverage ratios standing at 16.2% and 6.7% respectively at end of June . There is potential for further disruption following referendum vote, although it is too early for scale of this to be determined . Q3 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 106.3 million stg . Trading update . Underlying operating profits (before fair value items and acquisition related costs) were £109.9 million, 12.1% higher . Group's loan portfolios have maintained their strong performance in credit, profit and in cash flow . Buy-To-Let lending for nine months to 30 June 2016 was £989.6 million, 21.2% higher . New lending levels slowed during Q3 to £166.0 million . Disruptions to market caused by combination of stamp duty changes and uncertainty in run up to referendum . Redemption rate reduced in Q3 and is now trending more in line with longer term expectations. .Expects to deliver profits for 2016 financial year in line with management's expectations.  Full Article

Paragon Group says to repurchase shares
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :Announces it has commenced, through UBS Limited, an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to purchase shares on its own behalf.  Full Article

Paragon Banking Group PLC News

BRIEF-Paragon Banking buys back 3.6 Mln shares for 15 mln stg

* ‍PARAGON HAS BOUGHT BACK 3,609,860 SHARES FOR A TOTAL COST OF 15 MILLION STG (EXCLUDING EXPENSES)​

