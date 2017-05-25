PayPoint plc (PAYP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paypoint records FY profit before tax 69.1 million pounds

May 25 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :FY net revenue 123.9 million pounds versus 123.6 million pounds year ago.FY revenue 211.9 million pounds versus 212.6 million pounds year ago.FY gross margin 50.0 percent versus 49.9 percent year ago.FY profit before tax 69.1 million pounds versus 8.2 million pounds year ago.FY earnings per share 87.5 pence.FY dividend 45.0 pence versus 42.4 pence year ago.FY retail services net revenue grew to £39.9 million, an increase of 31.6 percent."Looking beyond current financial year, see significant opportunities for retail services business".

Paypoint CEO says overall Q1 trading meets expectations

Paypoint Plc : Overall trading for Q1 remains in line with our expectations - CEO . Performance2 for q1 transactions increased to 172.8 million, up 1 pct, excluding transactions for online payments business . Says bill and general transactions were 5 pct lower than last year primarily due to reduced levels of energy consumption in quarter . Says net cash at 30 June was £74million 4, compared to £81 million 4 at 31 March 2016 . Revenue increased to £51 million, up 3 pct, and net revenue 3 increased to £29 million, up 8 pct, excluding online payments business . Says top-ups decreased 17.3 pct from last year as a result of decline in top-ups other than e-money in quarter .Says business processed 16.0 million bill payments in period, up 10 pct on last year.

PayPoint says CFO George Earle to retire

Paypoint Plc : George Earle will retire from his role as finance director and executive director of company during 2017 . Rachel Kentleton has agreed to join Paypoint board with effect from 3 january 2017 in order to succeed George as finance director and executive director . George joined Paypoint as group finance director in september 2004 .Rachel is currently group director strategy and implementation at Easyjet Plc..

PayPoint FY adj oper profit up, plans 25 mln stg capital return over 5 years

PayPoint Plc : FY retail services transactions grew by 17.8% to 140.0 million . Profit before tax £8.2 million after £42 million impairment net of profit on sale of online . Net revenue up 1.9% in retail networks . Adjusted operating profit before impairment and profit on disposal grew by 1.2% .We are adopting a cautious approach to return of capital and plan to release surplus over a period of five years at £25 million per annum..

PayPoint Plc declares interim dividend

PayPoint Plc:Declares interim dividend of 14.2p per share (2014: 12.4p) to be paid on Dec. 17, 2015 to shareholders on the register at Dec. 4, 2015.