Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBBG.DE)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank confirms full-year guidance after H1 results

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Says pre-tax profit for the first half of 2016 within expectations . Says pre-tax profit of 87 million euros ($96.90 million) for the first six months . Says new business of 4.7 billion euros for the first half of 2016 lower than in the same period of the previous year, reflecting a conservative risk approach in a chal-lenging market environment . Says based on new business volumes during h1 now antici-pates full-year volumes to be significantly lower than the previous year's level . Says net interest and commission income totalled 198 million euros, down year-on-year . Says guidance for full-year profit before taxes confirmed . Says is well-capitalised – fully phased-in cet1 ratio rises to 18.4% . Says re-entry into the us real estate market planned for the second half of the year Further company coverage: [PBBG.DE] ($1 = 0.8978 euros) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank offers to buy back benchmark bond

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG : Says to offer to repurchase against cash up to a nominal volume of 500 million euros of its unsecured benchmark bond which was issued in January 2015 .Says to offer rate of 100.54 percent.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank sees 132 mln eur gain from Heta offer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: memorandum of understanding signed for Heta debt securities - positive non-recurring effect of approximately 132 milpbbglion euros ($148.66 million)expected in event of successful implementation . Says Heta offer would result in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of 132 million euros for pbb group, expected to be recognised in 2016 . In march 2016, pbb anticipated slightly lower consolidated profit before taxes (in accordance with IFRS) for 2016, compared to very good figure of 195 million euros for previous year .Expectation already incorporated moderate reversals of loan loss provisions on claims against Heta in amount of around 10 million euros.

Austria fin min says content of planned Heta offer not negotiable

: Spokesman for umbrella creditor group says majority of Heta [HAABI.UL] investors represented are banks including Commerzbank , Deutsche Pfandbriefbank , Bundesvereinigung der Banken, NordLb, Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank [DUOG.UL], Muenchener Hypothekenbank,[MNCHY.UL], Dexia Kommunalbank . Austrian Finance Minister Schelling says contents of MoU not negotiable, only thing still lacking is legal mechanism . Spokesman for umbrella group of creditors says we're not happy with planned offer, but majority of us accept it . Spokesman for umbrella group of Heta creditors says overall repayment rate cannot be quantified due to risks regarding changes in interest rate Further company coverage: [HAABI.UL][nL5N18F1DF] (Reporting By Kirsti Knolle, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich) ((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Q1 pretax profit 45 mln eur

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag : Says q1 pre-tax profit of €45 million . Says q1 new business volume remains constant, a high level of €2.9 billion . Says reappointed andreas arndt and thomas köntgen as members of the management board . Says bernhard scholz, on the other hand, will leave the management board at his own request when his contract ends in april 2017 . Says anticipate persistently increasing competitive pressures and very demanding credit markets Further company coverage: [PBBG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG issues 19-year Public Sector Pfandbrief Benchmark

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:Successfully issued 500 million euros ($563.05 million) public sector pfandbrief.19-Year pfandbrief benchmark (maturity on 20 April 2035) has longest term ever issued for pfandbrief benchmark.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to propose FY 2015 dividend; comments on FY 2016 pre-tax profit outlook

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:To propose dividend of 0.43 euros per share‍​ for FY 2015.Says anticipates FY 2016 pre-tax profit slightly below the good figure achieved in the previous year (195 million euros).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank offers to buy back benchmark bond

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:‍Says to offer to repurchase against cash in a public tender up to a nominal volume of 360 million euros of its unsecured benchmark bond which was issued in January 2013​.