Publity AG (PBYG.DE)
37.08EUR
4:36pm BST
€0.26 (+0.72%)
€36.81
€36.99
€37.90
€36.88
9,903
13,115
€42.25
€29.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Publity sells office complex in Munich
Oct 24 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Oct 17 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity buys office property in Hamburg
July 25 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity acquires commercial property 'sunsquare' in Kirchheim
Publity signs asset management contract for EUR 350 mln
Publity H1 net profit at 4.2 million euros, up 40 pct
Publity H1 EBIT up 60 pct at EUR 6.4 million
Publity acquires Karstadt-Zentrale in Essen-Bredeney
Publity wins 5-year servicing contract for a loan-portfolio
