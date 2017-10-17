Edition:
United Kingdom

Publity AG (PBYG.DE)

PBYG.DE on Xetra

37.08EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.26 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€36.81
Open
€36.99
Day's High
€37.90
Day's Low
€36.88
Volume
9,903
Avg. Vol
13,115
52-wk High
€42.25
52-wk Low
€29.22

Publity sells office complex in Munich
8:30am BST 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG :SELLS OFFICE COMPLEX IN MUNICH-UNTERSCHLEIßHEIM WITH PROFIT.  Full Article

Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::SELLS TAKKO COMPANY HEADQUARTERS IN NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN.  Full Article

Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PUBLITY AG: THOMAS OLEK'S CONTRACT AS A MEMBER OF THE MANAGING BOARD EXTENDED PREMATURELY THROUGH TO 2023.  Full Article

Publity buys office property in Hamburg
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 

July 25 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::BUYS ATTRACTIVE OFFICE PROPERTY IN HAMBURG FOR PUBLITY PERFORMANCE FONDS NR. 7.  Full Article

Publity acquires commercial property 'sunsquare' in Kirchheim
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 

Publity AG :Acquires commercial property 'sunsquare' in Kirchheim near Munich.  Full Article

Publity signs asset management contract for EUR 350 mln
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Publity AG : Signs asset management contract for 350 million euros ($392.63 million) and increases assets under management to 2.5 billion euros .Contract includes portfolio of 6 assetes in Berlin Mitte, Berlin- Dahlem, Berlin Friedrichshain, Potsdam Und Muenchen.  Full Article

Publity H1 net profit at 4.2 million euros, up 40 pct
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Publity AG : Net profit in the first half 2016 amounted to 4.2 million euros ($4.69 million), up 40 percent . H1 EBIT at 6.4 million euros after 4.0 million euros a year earlier and sales at 11.6 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago .Sees FY 2016 doubling of net profit to 25 million euros, an increase in EBIT to 37.5 million euros from 20.3 million euros and of turnover to 44 million euros from 23.0 million euros.  Full Article

Publity H1 EBIT up 60 pct at EUR 6.4 million
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Publity AG : Forecast for 2016 confirmed: net profits to double . Is planning to distribute a dividend of 2.80 euros per share for 2016 (up 40 percent) . Net profits in H1 2016 up by more than 40 percent to 4.2 million euros - earnings per share 0.69 euros .H1 EBIT up by 60 percent to 6.4 million euros; revenues up by around 100 percent to 11.6 million euros.  Full Article

Publity acquires Karstadt-Zentrale in Essen-Bredeney
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Publity AG :Acquires Karstadt-Zentrale in Essen-Bredeney.  Full Article

Publity wins 5-year servicing contract for a loan-portfolio
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Publity AG :Wins 5-year servicing contract for a 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) loan-portfolio.  Full Article

