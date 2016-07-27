Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (PCAR4.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brazil's CNova unit finishes internal investigation - GPA
: Brazil's Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, also known as GPA SA
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to incorporate part of its unit Sendas after partial spin-off
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao:Says has approved to incorporate part of Sendas Distribuidora SA's (Sendas) assets and liabilities as a result of partial spin-off.Says share capital of Sendas will be reduced by 7.2 million Brazilian reais, as a result o cancellation of 6.3 million shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao's ownership.Says incorporation is in line with the company's strategy of corporate and business structures optimization.Sees costs of carrying out partial spin-off of about 300,000 reais, including expenses with publication, auditors, lawyers and other professionals hired to assist the operation.Says spun-off elements include: assets of 1.63 billion reais, liabilities of 1.62 billion reais and shareholders’ equity of 7.2 million reais.Says has approved to incorporate Barcelona Comercio Varejista e Atacadista SA into Sendas prior to partial spin-off of Sendas. Full Article
Brazilian police say France's Casino bribed officials -reports
SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazilian federal police have sent a report to the country's top appeals court alleging that French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, owner of Brazilian retailer GPA, paid bribes to the wife of a government official to block a deal promoted by a major shareholder, Brazilian media reported on Monday.