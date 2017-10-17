Edition:
PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.85INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.95 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
Rs345.90
Open
Rs345.35
Day's High
Rs355.95
Day's Low
Rs345.15
Volume
1,080,765
Avg. Vol
2,448,696
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business‍​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd :Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business‍​.Says co plans to add 15 to 20 new stores by end march 2018.Says export business remained stable in quarter.  Full Article

PC Jeweller March-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd :PC Jeweller Ltd - March quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 787.8 million rupees.March quarter total income 22.09 billion rupees versus 18.84 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.  Full Article

PC Jeweller approves issue of preference shares of up to 2.57 bln rupees
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

PC Jeweller Ltd : Board approves issue of convertible preference shares of up to 2.57 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business‍​

* Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business‍​

Earnings vs. Estimates

