PCC Rokita SA (PCR.WA)

PCC Rokita Allots 0.2 Million Of Series EF Bonds

April 24 (Reuters) - PCC Rokita SA ::ALLOTS 0.2 MILLION OF SERIES EF BONDS AT ISSUE PRICE OF 100 ZLOTYS EACH, AVRG REDUCTION RATE AT 28.3 PERCENT.

PCC Rokita Plans FY 2017 Dividend Of 8.31 Zloty/Share

April 4 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY MANAGEMENT PROPOSED FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 8.31 ZLOTY PER SHARE, 165.0 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL .

PCC Rokita Allots 0.3 Million Of Series ED Bonds

Dec 20 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::ALLOTS 0.3 MILLION OF SERIES ED BONDS.SUBSCRIPTION REDUCTION RATE FOR SERIES ED BOND AT 53.5 PERCENT.SERIES ED BOND ACQUIRED AT 100 ZLOTYS EACH.

PCC Rokita To Buy Coal From PGG For 160 Mln Zlotys

Dec 8 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT FOR COAL DELIVERY WITH POLSKA GRUPA GORNICZA SP. Z O.O. (PGG).THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE AGREEMENT FOR THE NEXT FIVE-YEAR PERIOD IS OVER 160 MILLION ZLOTYS.

PCC Rokita To Issue 0.3 Million Of Series ED Bonds

Nov 30 (Reuters) - PCC Rokita SA ::RESOLVES TO ISSUE 0.3 MILLION OF SERIES ED BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE 100 ZLOTY EACH.6-YEAR SERIES ED BONDS WIIL BEAR FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5 PERCENT PA.

PCC Rokita Q3 net profit down at 25.6 million zlotys

Nov 10 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 NET PROFIT OF 25.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 30.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 312.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 265.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT OF 33.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

PCC Rokita allots 250,000 series EC bonds

Oct 11 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::ALLOTS 250,000 SERIES EC BONDS WITH ISSUE PRICE OF 100 ZLOTYS PER BOND, REDUCTION RATE FOR ISSUE WAS AT 20.1 PCT‍​.

PCC Rokita to buy 25 pct stake of IRPC Polyol for 9.7 mln zlotys

PCC Rokita SA : Says that its supervisory board agrees for purchase of 25 pct stake of Bangkok-based IRPC Polyol Company Ltd. (IRPC Polyol), manufacturer of polyurethane systems and polyols, from IRPC Public Co. Ltd .The sale price is set at about 9.7 million zlotys ($2.3 million), but the final value will be determined on the basis of the annual financial statements of IRPC Polyol for 2016 years.

PCC Rokita resumes production in fire-damaged plant, does not expect significant impact on results

PCC Rokita SA : Said on Monday that it resumes production at the chlorobenzene production plant where a building was damaged by fire in May . The fire caused the stoppage of chlorobenzene production installation for four months . Said the sales of products manufactured at chlorobenzene installation in 2015 constituted for about 4 pct of PCC Rokita's revenue . Said the proceedings for damages and loss of profit due to the fire are ongoing .Estimates that the total impact of the fire on its financial results will not be significant.

PCC Rokita set price for buy of stake in IRPC Polyol

PCC Rokita SA : Price for buy of stake in IRPC Polyol from IRPC Public Co. Ltd. was set at 8.9 million zlotys ($2.3 million) .Informed about possibility of starting production in Thailand in the polyurethane industry on March 25 [nL5N1700AK].