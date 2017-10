Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Precision Drilling Q4 loss per share C$0.10

Precision Drilling Corp : Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results . Q4 loss per share C$0.10 . Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue C$283.9 million versus C$345 million last year . Q4 revenue view C$264.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Precision Drilling says operating results the quarter were negatively impacted by decrease in drilling activity in U.S. and internationally . Precision Drilling - "Intentions by both OPEC & non-OPEC producers to implement production quotas should lead to improved market-balancing fundamentals" . Precision Drilling - Operating results in quarter also negatively impacted by pricing in all of co's operating segments except international . "Operating results this quarter were negatively impacted by decrease in drilling activity in U.S. and internationally" . Precision Drilling - Internationally, average active rig count in quarter was eight rigs, down one rig over Q4 in 2015 but up one rig from Q3 of 2016 .Says currently it has eight rigs active internationally; in Kuwait, two new-build rigs began working in Q4 of 2016.

Essential Energy sells service rig division to Precision Drilling for $28 mln

Essential Energy Services Ltd : Says essential will sell its service rig business to Precision in a transaction valued at approximately $28 million . Precision will pay for service rig business with transfer of its coil tubing and pumping assets and cash proceeds of $12 million . Says will be no transfer of employees as coil well service assets have been parked since q1 of 2016 .Essential Energy Services announces acquisition of coil tubing and pumping assets and disposition of service rig division.

Precision Drilling to swap its Canadian coil operations for Essential Energy's rig business

Precision Drilling Corp : Says in addition to swap of assets, Precision will make a cash payment of $12 million to Essential .Precision Drilling Corporation has entered into an agreement to swap its Canadian coil tubing operations for Essential Energy Services' service rig business.

Precision Drilling files for mixed shelf offering of $1 bln

Precision Drilling Corp :Precision Drilling files for mixed shelf offering of $1 billion - SEC filing.

Precision Drilling reports second-quarter results

Precision Drilling Corp : Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 second quarter financial results . Q2 loss per share c$0.20 .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Franklin Resources reports 19.1 pct passive stake in Precision Drilling - SEC filing

Franklin Resources Inc reports 19.1 pct passive stake in precision Drilling Corp as of March 31:.

Precision Drilling Corp announces management change

Precision Drilling Corp:Announces management change.Says CFO Robert Mcnally Resigned.Says appointed carey Ford, its senior vice president, Operations Finance, as interim chief financial officer.Precision drilling -co has initiated a search for a full time successor as CFO, which will include a review of both internal and external candidates.

Precision Drilling Corp Says is suspending dividend

Precision Drilling Corp:Says effective immediately, Precision is suspending quarterly dividend.