Edition:
United Kingdom

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

PDG.L on London Stock Exchange

23.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
23.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,770,809
52-wk High
39.25
52-wk Low
22.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pendragon says ‍for year to date revenue is up 6.7 pct
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc ::PENDRAGON PLC - ‍REMAIN COMMITTED TO OUR STRATEGIC GOAL TO DOUBLE USED CAR REVENUE OVER FIVE YEARS TO 2021​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍WE WILL BE SEEKING TO MAKE A SENIOR APPOINTMENT TO LEAD ALL ASPECTS OF OUR UK USED CAR OPERATIONS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ARE CONDUCTING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF PREMIUM BRANDS, TO EVALUATE BY MANUFACTURER INVESTMENT APPEAL OF THEIR FRANCHISE PROPOSITION​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍WILL REVIEW CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS BY MANUFACTURER AND ONLY ALLOCATE CAPITAL WHERE WE SEE STRONG FUTURE PROSPECTS FOR RELIABLE RETURNS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF US MOTOR GROUP HAS DETERMINED THAT THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN USA​.PENDRAGON - ‍CONSIDERS WOULD BE APPROPRIATE IN LIGHT OF OUR CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES TO ASSESS ONGOING VALUE OF US MOTOR BUSINESS TO GROUP.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ANTICIPATE THAT OUR FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX WILL NOW BE APPROXIMATELY £60M​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ANTICIPATE RESUMPTION OF GROWTH IN PROFITS IN 2018​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR REVENUE HAS GROWN BY 6.7 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS WITH USED REVENUE GROWTH OF 21.1 PCT​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR NEW GROSS PROFIT HAS REDUCED BY 10.2 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR USED GROSS PROFIT HAS INCREASED BY 2.1 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR AFTERSALES GROSS PROFIT HAS GROWN BY 3.0 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​.  Full Article

Pendragon says to buy back 20 million STG worth shares
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Pendragon Plc :Will commence an initial £20 million share buyback programme of its ordinary shares.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pendragon PLC News

Photo

European stocks hold firm as banks, Spanish shares fall

LONDON European shares edged higher on Monday, though banks weighed and Madrid's bourse lagged peers as Catalonia's political crisis deepened.

» More PDG.L News

Market Views

» More PDG.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials