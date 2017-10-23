Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc ::PENDRAGON PLC - ‍REMAIN COMMITTED TO OUR STRATEGIC GOAL TO DOUBLE USED CAR REVENUE OVER FIVE YEARS TO 2021​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍WE WILL BE SEEKING TO MAKE A SENIOR APPOINTMENT TO LEAD ALL ASPECTS OF OUR UK USED CAR OPERATIONS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ARE CONDUCTING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF PREMIUM BRANDS, TO EVALUATE BY MANUFACTURER INVESTMENT APPEAL OF THEIR FRANCHISE PROPOSITION​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍WILL REVIEW CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS BY MANUFACTURER AND ONLY ALLOCATE CAPITAL WHERE WE SEE STRONG FUTURE PROSPECTS FOR RELIABLE RETURNS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF US MOTOR GROUP HAS DETERMINED THAT THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN USA​.PENDRAGON - ‍CONSIDERS WOULD BE APPROPRIATE IN LIGHT OF OUR CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES TO ASSESS ONGOING VALUE OF US MOTOR BUSINESS TO GROUP.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ANTICIPATE THAT OUR FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX WILL NOW BE APPROXIMATELY £60M​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ANTICIPATE RESUMPTION OF GROWTH IN PROFITS IN 2018​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR REVENUE HAS GROWN BY 6.7 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS WITH USED REVENUE GROWTH OF 21.1 PCT​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR NEW GROSS PROFIT HAS REDUCED BY 10.2 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR USED GROSS PROFIT HAS INCREASED BY 2.1 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​.PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR AFTERSALES GROSS PROFIT HAS GROWN BY 3.0 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​.