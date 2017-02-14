Edition:
Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

75.80INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs74.55
Open
Rs74.90
Day's High
Rs77.05
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
481,002
Avg. Vol
289,001
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Patel Engineering Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 73.6 million rupees versus 29.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 6.98 billion rupees versus 6.23 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by over 50 pct on cabinet decision on arbitration awards
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by more than 50% on cabinet decision on arbitration awards .  Full Article

Patel Engineering says lenders decided that SDR route should be opted for co
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Patel Engineering Ltd : The lenders have discussed and decided that sdr route should be opted for to preserve the value of the company .  Full Article

Patel Engineering gets orders worth 23.77 bln rupees
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering Ltd bags orders worth rs. 2376.85 crores .  Full Article

