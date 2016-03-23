Industrias Penoles SAB de CV (PENOLES.MX)
PENOLES.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
452.60MXN
23 Oct 2017
452.60MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-1.46 (-0.32%)
$-1.46 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
$454.06
$454.06
Open
$454.20
$454.20
Day's High
$460.69
$460.69
Day's Low
$450.10
$450.10
Volume
279,891
279,891
Avg. Vol
250,235
250,235
52-wk High
$610.05
$610.05
52-wk Low
$370.28
$370.28
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Moody's lowers rating for Industrias Penoles SAB de CV
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV:Moody's lowers rating for Industrias Penoles to Baa3 from Baa2 on the global level and to Aa2.mx from Aa1.mx on national level.Outlook is stale. Full Article
RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
NEW YORK, Oct 18 The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a nearly 24-year-old trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hangs in doubt after the latest round of talks in Washington ended in acrimony on Tuesday, casting uncertainty over a range of stocks.