Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)
119.05PLN
1:46pm BST
-6.15zł (-4.91%)
125.20zł
124.00zł
124.35zł
117.55zł
1,939,053
674,851
147.40zł
114.30zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Polish regulator seeks additional capital buffer for Pekao
Poland's Bank Pekao SA
UniCredit assessing all options for Pekao, no decision taken
Unicredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier tells analysts in a post-results call: the lender is assessing all options for Polish unit Pekao, no decision has been taken Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] [PEO.WA] (Reporting by Milan newsroom). Full Article
Poland's Pekao says could match 2015 profit this year
Bank Pekao
Poland's Bogdanka refinances 300 mln zloty debt
Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka
Poland's Pekao sees 2016 net close to 2015 level -CEO
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao)
Fitch Ratings confirms Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA at A- with stable outlook
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:Says Fitch Ratings (Fitch Ratings) informed about affirming the bank's ratings at unchanged levels.Says as the result ratings of the bank’s financial credibility are: long-term IDR of A- with stable outlook; short-term IDR of F2; viability rating of a-, and support rating of 2.Says the rating reflects the company's strong credit profile, based mainly on strong capitalization, solid franchise, financial results relatively resistant to external factors.The company also has sound asset quality, high level of liquidity and stable funding base and low exposure to risks related to foreign currency mortgage loans. Full Article
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirms Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA rating, outlook negative
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirms company’s long-term credit rating at BBB+ and short-term rating at A-2.stand-alone affirmed at bbb+.outlook negative. Full Article
Fitch Ratings affirms Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA's ratings at unchanged levels
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:Fitch Ratings affirms its ratings at unchanged levels.Fitch Ratings affirms long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at A- with stable outlook.Fitch Ratings affirms short-term IDR at 'F2', viability rating at a- and support rating at 2. Full Article
