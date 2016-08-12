Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polish regulator seeks additional capital buffer for Pekao

Poland's Bank Pekao SA : Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the country's macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Poland's Pekao SA as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.75 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said on Friday. .Pekao, Poland's second biggest bank by assets, is the Polish unit of the Italian bank UniCredit ..

UniCredit assessing all options for Pekao, no decision taken

Unicredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier tells analysts in a post-results call: the lender is assessing all options for Polish unit Pekao, no decision has been taken Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] [PEO.WA] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

Poland's Pekao says could match 2015 profit this year

Bank Pekao : The chief executive of Poland's No.2 lender Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, said on Wednesday that he expects the bank to match its 2015 net profit of 2.29 billion zlotys ($593.7 million) this year. . "We are on the right path to reach the target we set at the start of this year, which was to achieve a result close to that of 2015," Lovaglio told a news conference. . Earlier on Wednesday, Pekao said it posted a 12 percent rise year-on-year in its second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' forecasts thanks to proceeds related to the sale of Visa Europe and higher-than-expected fee income. [nL8N1AK10O] Further company coverage: [PEO.WA] ($1 = 3.8573 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's Bogdanka refinances 300 mln zloty debt

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka : Polish coal miner Bogdanka issues bonds of a total nominal value of 300.0 million zlotys ($75.39 million) to refinance its debt . Bonds have been acquired by Bank Pekao and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego . The bonds bear a WIBOR 3M interest plus a fixed margin and mature on June 30, 2017 . Also redeems 100 million zloty bonds .Its total debt was at 725.6 million zlotys as of March 31.

Poland's Pekao sees 2016 net close to 2015 level -CEO

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao) : The chief executive of Poland's No.2 lender Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, told reporters on Tuesday the bank targets a net profit in 2016 around the 2015 level of 2.29 billion zlotys ($590 million). . CEO added the bank plans to continue selling non performing loan (NPL) portfolios, but the second quarter will not see such big portfolio sales as in the first quarter. . A sale of a NPL portfolio added 120 million zlotys to the bank's net profit in the first three months of the year. . Lovaglio said that Pekao would consider buying a local SKOK credit union if any interesting opportunity arises. Further company coverage: [PEO.WA] ($1 = 3.8837 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Fitch Ratings confirms Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA at A- with stable outlook

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:Says Fitch Ratings (Fitch Ratings) informed about affirming the bank's ratings at unchanged levels.Says as the result ratings of the bank’s financial credibility are: long-term IDR of A- with stable outlook; short-term IDR of F2; viability rating of a-, and support rating of 2.Says the rating reflects the company's strong credit profile, based mainly on strong capitalization, solid franchise, financial results relatively resistant to external factors.The company also has sound asset quality, high level of liquidity and stable funding base and low exposure to risks related to foreign currency mortgage loans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirms Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA rating, outlook negative

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirms company’s long-term credit rating at BBB+ and short-term rating at A-2.stand-alone affirmed at bbb+.outlook negative.

Fitch Ratings affirms Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA's ratings at unchanged levels

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:Fitch Ratings affirms its ratings at unchanged levels.Fitch Ratings affirms long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at A- with stable outlook.Fitch Ratings affirms short-term IDR at 'F2', viability rating at a- and support rating at 2.