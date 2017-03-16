Edition:
United Kingdom

Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)

PER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

23.35ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.15 (+5.18%)
Prev Close
$22.20
Open
$23.00
Day's High
$23.35
Day's Low
$22.00
Volume
79,051
Avg. Vol
94,169
52-wk High
$23.65
52-wk Low
$7.31

Latest Key Developments

Karoon Gas Australia issues update on acquisition of Brazil assets
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Karoon Gas Australia Ltd : Asx alert-Brazil assets acquisition update-kar.ax . "Karoon understands that petrobras is continuing with court proceedings to have interim injunction lifted" . Current status of court proceedings is that karoon filed its legal defence in respect of main court proceedings during february 2017 . Like to clarify TCU decision is separate and distinct from court proceedings on 25 oct 2016 in court of sergipe against petrobras . "karoon welcomes decision by tcu relating to petrobras' broader divestment process" . Provide an update with respect to disposal by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of Baúna and Tartaruga Verde fields .Interim injunction relating specifically to potential sale remains in force, suspending further negotiations between Petrobras and Co.  Full Article

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras sells its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says that it has concluded negotiations for sale of its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia for $892 million.Says stake was held through Petrobras Participaciones SL.Says it will retain 33.6 percent of Rio Neuquen concession in Argentina and 100 percent of Colpa Caranda natural gas fields in Bolivia.  Full Article

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras approves negotiations with Pampa Energia to sell its stake in Petrobras Argentina
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says board has approved the start of exclusive negotiations to sell the company's stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energia.  Full Article

Petrobras Argentina SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

