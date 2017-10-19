Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts::Says "very happy" with the inventory we have on Martell cognac, "we have the right supply to deliver on the ambition we have on Martell"..Says expects "tough" year in france after Q1 sales in France fell 4 percent.Says says California fires will have an impact on wine supply in the region, group production assets and wineyards in region are safe..

Pernod Ricard completes sales of Frïs vodka

Pernod Ricard statement: Sells Frïs vodka to Sazerac . Value of transaction is not being disclosed. . The disposal is in line with the Pernod Ricard's strategy to focus on its priority spirits and wines brands. . Frïs Vodka is a standard vodka selling 250,000 9-litre cases in the USA annually. .Sazerac is one of New Orleans's oldest family owned, privately held companies.

Pernod Ricard places $600million of notes

Pernod Ricard : Pernod ricard places $600million of notes . Final maturity: June 8th, 2026 .Coupon: 3.25 pct.

Stock levels in China "close to normal level"-Pernod Asia CEO

Pernod Ricard SA CEO for Asia Philippe Guettat tells a call with analysts: Cognac, whisky stock levels in China are "close to a normal level". "We are where we should be". . .

Too early to say if Pernod FY 16/17 China sales to pick up-Asia boss

Pernod Ricard SA CEO for Asia Philippe Guettat tells a call with analysts:Says it is too early to say if China sales will return to growth in FY 2016/17..

Pernod Ricard to list a EUR 600 mln bond on Euronext Paris - Euronext

Euronext: As of May 17 Pernod Ricard SA will list a 600 million euro ($679.5 million) bond on Euronext Paris . Issue price: 99.871 pct . Interest rate: 1.5 pct . Redemption date: May 18, 2026

Pernod Ricard completes 600 million euro 10-year bond issue

Pernod Ricard SA : Said on Tuesday it completed a 600 million euro ($683.2 million) 10-year bond issue . Coupon: 1.50 pct . Reoffer price: 99.871 pct .Margin over reference swap mid-rate: +100 basis points.

Pernod Ricard in exclusive talks to sell Paddy Whiskey to Sazerac

Pernod Ricard SA:Says in exclusive talks to sell Paddy Whiskey to Sazerac.Says Paddy sale to have no impact on jobs or production at Mideton site.

Pernod Ricard confirms FY 2015/16 guidance

Pernod Ricard SA:Says for FY 2015/16‍​ it expects to improve performance compared to 2014/15.Confirms 2015/16 target of internal growth in current operating income between 1 pct and 3 pct.