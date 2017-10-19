Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)
20.07EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.14 (-0.67%)
€20.20
€20.19
€20.26
€20.07
2,528,022
2,705,633
€21.01
€12.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault
PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port
Oct 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA
Carmaker PSA gives new vehicle production to Sochaux and Mulhouse plants
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PSA
GM confirms talks with France's PSA Group to sell Opel
General Motors Co
Ucar signs two new partnership agreements with DS and Citroën
Ucar SA
PSA announces management reshuffle
Psa says : Maxime Picat to head Europe, Jean-Philippe Imparato to head Peugeot brand . Denis Martin appointed head of China and southeast Asia Further company coverage: [PEUP.PA] (Reporting y Paris Newsroom) ((paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
France's CCFA raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent
: France's ccfa raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent from above 2 percent ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52;)). Full Article
TomTom and PSA collaborate to offer value-added fleet management services
TomTom NV
PSA finalises joint venture with Iran Khodro
PSA Group says: signed final joint venture agreement with Iran Khodro . joint venture to invest 400 million euros over five years, as announced in January outline deal . plans Iranian production of Peugeot 208, 2008 and 301 models . new Iran production to begin in second half of 2017 Further company coverage: [PEUP.PA] (Reporting by Laurence Frost) ((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Peugeot comments on mid-term financial guidance
Peugeot SA:Says aims to deliver 10 pct group revenue growth by 2018 vs 2015, and target additional 15 pct by 2021.CFO says expects to return to significant growth from 2017.Says not giving targets for 2016, says Q1 good sign for mid-term plan. Full Article
PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt
FRANKFURT PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has signalled possible cost cuts at its Opel unit, noting in a newspaper interview that production costs were at least 50 percent higher than at the company's French factories.