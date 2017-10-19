Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault ::* Shares fall by more than 2 pct.* Nissan <7201.T> said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants. nL8N1MU3BW.* Renault owns around 43 pct of Nissan.

PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port

Oct 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA :Says intends to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port production facility by end of 2017 via voluntary separation programme .PSA says Vauxhall must adjust production volumes at Ellesmere facility to current level of demand and improve its performance to protect its future.PSA says is committed to Opel Astra plant at Ellesmere Port.PSA says will be in position to consider future investments once has visibility on Britain's future trading relationship with EU and once plant competitiveness has been addressed.

Carmaker PSA gives new vehicle production to Sochaux and Mulhouse plants

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PSA ::* During Works Council meetings at Sochaux and Mulhouse today, the respective management teams announced that new vehicles would be produced at the plants as from 2020/2021..* The production of the new vehicles, the details of which will be revealed at a later date for strategic reasons, will secure medium-term manufacturing visibility for the plants, which are currently undertaking modernisation projects.* PSA says decision will ensure a robust level of activity at these plants for the next decade, and boost business for the network of suppliers located near the plants.

GM confirms talks with France's PSA Group to sell Opel

General Motors Co :Confirms it is exploring strategic initiatives with PSA Group including potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall by PSA.

Ucar signs two new partnership agreements with DS and Citroën

Ucar SA :Signs two new partnership agreements with DS and Citroën.

PSA announces management reshuffle

Psa says : Maxime Picat to head Europe, Jean-Philippe Imparato to head Peugeot brand . Denis Martin appointed head of China and southeast Asia Further company coverage: [PEUP.PA] (Reporting y Paris Newsroom) ((paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com;)).

France's CCFA raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent

: France's ccfa raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent from above 2 percent ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52;)).

TomTom and PSA collaborate to offer value-added fleet management services

TomTom NV :PSA Group and TomTom collaborate to offer value-added fleet management services.

PSA finalises joint venture with Iran Khodro

PSA Group says: signed final joint venture agreement with Iran Khodro . joint venture to invest 400 million euros over five years, as announced in January outline deal . plans Iranian production of Peugeot 208, 2008 and 301 models . new Iran production to begin in second half of 2017 Further company coverage: [PEUP.PA] (Reporting by Laurence Frost) ((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Peugeot comments on mid-term financial guidance

Peugeot SA:Says aims to deliver 10 pct group revenue growth by 2018 vs 2015, and target additional 15 pct by 2021.CFO says expects to return to significant growth from 2017.Says not giving targets for 2016, says Q1 good sign for mid-term plan.