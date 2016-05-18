Edition:
United Kingdom

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY.TO)

PEY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

18.45CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$18.45
Open
$18.50
Day's High
$18.65
Day's Low
$18.42
Volume
756,480
Avg. Vol
590,648
52-wk High
$37.87
52-wk Low
$18.37

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Peyto Exploration & Development announces closing of $172.5 mln equity offering
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :Announces closing of $172.5 million equity offering.  Full Article

Peyto Exploration & Development Q1 FFO per share C$0.88
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Q1 2016 production increased to 609 MMCFE/D from 490 MMCFE/D . Has elected to hold approximately 10,000 BOE/D of new 2016 production additions offline from April to October . Received board of director approval to increase pace of its near term hedging program, up to 85% of forecast volumes . Peyto earns $42 million in Q1 2016 .Q1 FFO per share C$0.88.  Full Article

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp confirms dividends for January 15, 2016 and the renewal and extension of its credit facility
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Says monthly dividend with respect to December 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on January 15, 2016, for shareholders of record date on December 31.Ex-dividend date is December 29.Says has renewed and extended its syndicated $1.0 billion revolving credit facility with a new stated term date of December 4, 2019.  Full Article

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for December 15, 2015
Friday, 13 Nov 2015 

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to November 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on December 15, 2015, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp News

REFILE-Weak Alberta gas prices to hurt producer, provincial revenues

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 13 Western Canadian natural gas prices have been stuck at historically weak levels since summer due to prolonged pipeline maintenance, which will hurt producers' quarterly profits and royalties paid to the cash-strapped province of Alberta.

» More PEY.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials