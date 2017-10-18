Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petrofac secures $30 mln contract for Halfaya in Iraq​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac::‍AWARDED CONTRACT OF AROUND $30 MILLION TO UNDERTAKE PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR HALFAYA IN SOUTHERN IRAQ​.

Petrofac names John Pearson as chief corporate development officer, group managing director

Oct 11 (Reuters) - PETROFAC LTD ::APPOINTED JOHN PEARSON TO NEW ROLE OF CHIEF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR, WESTERN HEMISPHERE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.PEARSON ‍WILL REPORT TO GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE AYMAN ASFARI​.

Petrofac signs three-year services deal with Gazprom‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - PETROFAC LTD ::PETROFAC SIGNS MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH GAZPROM NEFT‍​.THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES ON A CALL-OFF BASIS FOR THE GARMIAN FIELD IN THE KURDISTAN REGION OF IRAQ.

Petrofac updates on SFO Investigation

May 25 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :Committee of board has been established to be solely responsible for company's engagement with sfo and to oversee company's response to their investigation.This committee comprises chairman, independent non-executive directors and chief financial officer.Committee has decided to engage a senior external specialist to oversee company's management of and response to investigation.Ayman Asfari will continue in his role as chief executive officer.CEO will not be involved in any matters connected to investigation.Board has suspended marwan chedid as group chief operating officer until further notice.As a consequence COO has resigned from board.

Petrofac expects to deliver net profit in 2016 in line with expectations

Petrofac Ltd : Half year results - six months ended 30 June 2016 . H1 strong growth in revenue to $3.9 billion (2015: 3.2bn) with record activity levels . Expect to deliver net profit in 2016 in line with expectations: consensus net profit approximately $440m (4) before recognising final charge on laggan-tormore and excluding IES . Exceptional items and certain re-measurements of us$123 million post-tax, primarily non-cash items related to ies; net book value of ies portfolio stands at us$1.6 billion . Robust balance sheet with net debt (6) of us$877 million at 30 june 2016 (31 December 2015: $686m) . Interim dividend maintained at 22.00 cents per share (2015: 22.00 cents) . Group order intake of $1.0 billion in 1H 2016; strong bidding pipeline for engineering & construction for 2H 2016 and 2017 . Group backlog (7) stood at $17.4 billion at 30 June 2016 (31 december 2015: us$20.7bn), giving excellent revenue visibility for 2h 2016 and 2017 . Good progress on delivering cost efficiencies from group reorganisation and operational excellence initiatives . We are on track to meet expectations for full year 2016 and our high level of backlog gives us excellent revenue visibility for 2017. . "our backlog stands at high levels, giving us excellent revenue visibility for 2H 2016 and 2017 and our overall portfolio is in good shape".

Petrofac says Alastair Cochran from BG will succeed Tim Weller as CFO

Petrofac Ltd : Alastair cochran will join company on 3 october 2016 and, following a short handover, will formally succeed tim weller as chief financial officer and executive director, .Alastair, 46, will join petrofac from bg group plc , where he was most recently transition head of bg global strategy & business development.

Petrofac says Tim Weller to set up in October; to join G4S

Petrofac Ltd : Petrofac limited today announces that Tim Weller has advised board of his intention to leave group . Tim Weller will take up role of chief financial officer of G4S plc .Tim will leave group in October 2016 and search for his successor is underway..

Petrofac says no evidence found that any director was aware of alleged Unaoil misconduct

Petrofac Ltd : Concluded investigation commissioned by board into allegations related to historical provision of services to company by unaoil .Confirms that no evidence was found that any director of company was aware of alleged misconduct.

Petrofac says awarded 3-year services contract for Repsol Sinopec's North Sea ops

Petrofac Ltd : Confirms it will play a significant role in new contracting strategies launched by Repsol Sinopec Resources UK . As part of its revised approach Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has awarded Petrofac two major contracts to support significant areas of its business . Petrofac has been awarded a three-year engineering support services contract as a tier 1 contractor for major brownfield modifications across 12 assets . Around 300 personnel currently supporting these assets will transfer to petrofac at end of transition period. . Under separate three-year contract, co will provide operations,maintenance and construction personnel for five of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK's assets Further company coverage: [PFC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 80 6749 1136;)).

Petrofac reaches deal with Petronas to end offshore Malaysia contract

Petrofac Ltd : Berantai RSC - agreement with Petronas . Have reached mutual agreement with Petronas for cessation of Berantai Risk Service Contract . Petronas will reimburse balance of outstanding capital and operational expenditures to Petrofac and its partners over period to June 2017 . As part of arrangement ownership of Berantai FPSO will be transferred to Petronas .Petrofac will use cash proceeds for general corporate purposes.