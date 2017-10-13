Edition:
United Kingdom

Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

PFG.L on London Stock Exchange

929.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
929.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,916,795
52-wk High
3,284.00
52-wk Low
426.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Provident financial ‍confirms FY dividend will not be paid
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc ::HOME CREDIT BUSINESS RECOVERY PLAN HAS BEEN DEVELOPED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP TO RE-ESTABLISH RELATIONSHIPS WITH CUSTOMERS​.‍CONFIRMS THAT A FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID​.SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE IS UNDERWAY​.PROGRESS CONSISTENT WITH GUIDANCE PROVIDED OF PRE-EXCEPTIONAL FY LOSS FOR CONSUMER CREDIT DIVISION IN RANGE OF BETWEEN £80M-£120M.‍HOME CREDIT BUSINESS, WHICH CURRENTLY HAS C.500,000 ACTIVE FIELD CUSTOMERS, IMPLEMENTED A NEW OPERATING MODEL ON 6 JULY 2017​.VANQUIS BANK CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) IN RELATION TO INVESTIGATION INTO REPAYMENT OPTION PLAN​.‍NEW MODEL INVOLVED EMPLOYING 2,500 FULL-TIME CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGERS (CEMS) IN PLACE OF 4,500 SELF-EMPLOYED AGENTS​.IN VANQUIS, ‍NEW ACCOUNT BOOKINGS THROUGH Q3 WERE 5% HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR​.‍COLLECTIONS PERFORMANCE IN CCD IN SEPTEMBER WAS 65%, UP FROM 57% IN AUGUST.‍IN VANQUIS, YEAR-ON-YEAR CUSTOMER GROWTH OF 13% AND RECEIVABLES GROWTH OF 14% IN THREE MONTHS TO OCT 12​.SALES IN CCD IN SEPT WERE APPROXIMATELY £6M PER WEEK LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR COMPARED WITH £9M DURING AUGUST​.MONEYBARN ‍CUSTOMER NUMBERS, RECEIVABLES ENDED SEPT AT 49,000 (SEPT 2016: 39,000) AND £362M (SEPT 2016: £286M) RESPECTIVELY​.  Full Article

UK's ‍Information Commissioner's Office​ fines Provident Financial's Vanquis Bank
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UK'S ‍INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE​::UK'S ‍INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE​ - ‍BRADFORD-BASED BANK AND LONDON ADVERTISING FIRM FINED OVER ILLEGAL MARKETING​.ICO- ‍VANQUIS BANK INSTIGATED A CAMPAIGN TO SEND 870,849 SPAM TEXT MESSAGES AND 620,000 SPAM EMAILS TO PROMOTE ITS CREDIT CARDS​.UK'S ICO - ‍VANQUIS BANK HAS NOW BEEN FINED £75,000 BY ICO​.  Full Article

Provident Financial Q3 profit performance in line with internal plans
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Provident Financial Plc : Interim management statement . Has continued to perform well and produced a Q3 profit performance in line with its internal plans . Vanquis bank has delivered good growth and margins through Q3 of year . Customer numbers at Vanquis and receivables at end of september showed year-on-year growth of 7 pct and 13 pct compared with 6.5 pct and 11.7 pct at June . CCD- year-on-year receivables growth of 5 pct at end of September, up from 2.6 pct at june . Performed well through Q3 of year . Credit quality in all three businesses is very sound and reinforces confidence in delivering good results for 2016 as a whole . Satsuma's customer numbers and receivables ended seasonally quiet Q3 at 49,000 (June 2016: 48,000) and 14 mln stg (June 2016: 12.6 mln stg) . Satsuma business is expected to make a small loss for year as a whole .Moneybarn customer numbers and receivables ended September at 39,000 (June 2016: 36,000) and 286 mln stg (June 2016: 264.4 mln stg) respectively.  Full Article

Provident Financial says H1 adj pretax profit up 17.6 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Provident Financial Plc : Interim dividend up 10.2 percent to 43.2 penceper share . First half adjusted profit before tax 1 up 17.6% to £148.9m . First half statutory profit before tax up 48.9% to £165.4m .Interim dividend per share up 10.2% to 43.2p (2015: 39.2p).  Full Article

Provident Financial plc recommends final dividend
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Provident Financial plc:Says directors are recommending final dividend in respect of the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2015 of 80.9 p per share (2014: 63.9p).Says dividend will be paid on June 24, 2016 to shareholders who are on register of members at May 20, 2016.  Full Article

