Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)

Pioneer Food says FY ‍revenue decreased by between 4 pct and 6 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd :FY ‍REVENUE DECREASED BY BETWEEN 4% AND 6% FROM R20.6 BILLION​.

Pioneer Food says turnover for 4 months to Jan.31 up 5.1 percent

Pioneer Food Group Limited : Trading update for 4 months ended 31 january 2017 . Pioneer foods increased group turnover by 5.1 pct for four months to 31 January 2017 . Contracting volumes were evident in a number of categories for varying reasons. South african business increased turnover by 7.6 pct, whilst international turnover declined by 10.3 pct . International division encountered strong headwinds . Manufacturing consolidation, cost and an efficiency focus continues to make progress. . High base-effect of beverages in prior year, due to extremely hot summer season, was not repeated this year .Final approval from kenyan competition authorities for weetabix east africa transaction remains outstanding..

Pioneer Food says in talks with CIPC over annual returns disclosure issues

Pioneer Food Group Limited : Jse: Pfg - Voluntary Announcement . Refer to CIPC news published in media on 11 oct that implicates co,others in under-disclosing certain turnover values in annual return submissions to CIPC . Pioneer Foods has been engaging CIPC since receipt of initial communication from them in August 2016 .Amount due to CIPC was r3000 together with penalties of r1000. Payment process was already initiated on 28 September 2016.

Pioneer Food as Cindy Hess resigned as CFO

Pioneer Food Group Ltd : Cindy Hess has resigned as chief financial officer of Pioneer Foods, effective Oct. 31 2016 .Cas Lamprecht will assume role of acting CFO until a suitable replacement has been appointed.

Pioneer Food six-month diluted HEPS rises 63 pct

Pioneer Food Group Ltd : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2016 . For first six months ended March 31, continuing operations revenue. +9% . Diluted headline earnings per share 517 cents +63% for six months ended 31 March . Interim gross dividend per listed ordinary share (2015: 95 cents) 105 cents +11% . Capital expenditure of R349 million is r53 million higher than comparative period .Total capital expenditure for year, including replacement capital, is forecasted at R930 million.