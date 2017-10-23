Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.95 (-1.08%)
$88.25
$88.65
$88.86
$86.87
3,347,426
2,276,915
$94.67
$81.18
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 bln notes offering
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G says offering of €500 mln 0.500 pct notes due 2024 priced at 99.378 pct
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G files for potential debt shelf offering
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G posts Q1 core earnings per share $1.09
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G CEO David Taylor says will continue to work with Peltz after vote
Oct 10 (Reuters) - P&G
P&G declares quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on common stock
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
Soros Fund Management dissolves stake in P&G, JC Penney - SEC filing
Soros Fund Management: Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Nordstrom - SEC filing . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Procter and Gamble Co . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in PepsiCo Inc . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Harley Davidson Inc . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in J C Penney .Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016. Full Article
Trian Fund Management takes stake in P&G of 6.4 mln shares
Trian Fund Management:Takes stake in Procter & Gamble of 6.4 million shares - SEC filing. Full Article
BRIEF-P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 bln notes offering
* P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 billion notes offering - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2y1jWYf) Further company coverage: