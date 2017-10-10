Paragon AG (PGNG.DE)
Voltabox sets final issue price at EUR 24.00 per share
Oct 10 (Reuters) - VOLTABOX AG
Paragon says subsidiary Voltabox AG plans to go public in autumn 2017
Sept 11 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG
Paragon unit Voltabox gets new major order for lithium-ion battery modules
Paragon AG
Paragon extends series production of air quality sensors for Chinese manufacturers
Paragon AG
Paragon H1 consolidated revenue up by 9.4% to EUR 48.8 mln
Paragon AG
Paragon announces partnership between its U.S. unit Voltabox and Joy Global Inc.
Paragon AG
Paragon confirms FY 2016 outlook
Paragon AG:Revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2016 confirmed.Consolidated revenue should grow by around 8 percent in FY 2016 and thus exceed the 100 million euros mark.Earnings should show disproportionate growth, with an EBIT margin of around 9 percent expected for FY 2016. Full Article
Paragon AG comments on FY 2016 sales outlook
Paragon AG:For fiscal year 2016, managing board expects further growth in group sales by around 8 pct compared to 2015. Full Article
Paragon AG gives FY 2016 and FY 2017 outlook below analysts' estimates
Paragon AG:Forecasts further revenue and EBIT growth for FY 2016.Sees consolidated group revenue to grow by around 8 pct and cross 100 million euros mark for FY 2016.FY 2016 earnings are expected to rise, with an EBIT margin of around 9 pct of revenue.Says events surrounding VW are not expected to have any significant impact on Paragon in future.For FY 2017 expects a renewed jump in revenue by a further 15 pct to 20 pct.Group currently has orders on hand of more than approx. 1 billion euros.Current volume of orders received is 7.8 pct ahead of equivalent prior year's figure.FY 2016 revenue 111.32 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 revenue 125.62 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Paragon AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Paragon AG:Sees ongoing positive performance in current Q4 as confirming its FY revenue forecast for 2015.Is targeting for FY 2015 consolidated revenue of up to 100 million euros and unadjusted EBIT margin of around 10 percent. Full Article
BRIEF-Voltabox sets final issue price at EUR 24.00 per share
* AT THIS ISSUE PRICE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF VOLTABOX AG WAS APPROX. 10 TIMES COVERED