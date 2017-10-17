Edition:
United Kingdom

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

215.05INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.50 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs213.55
Open
Rs213.30
Day's High
Rs215.90
Day's Low
Rs211.40
Volume
3,966,029
Avg. Vol
4,913,215
52-wk High
Rs226.60
52-wk Low
Rs166.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd :Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB‍​.LoI for establishment of 'Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme - XXI' on build, own, operate and maintain basis.  Full Article

Power Grid Corp Dec-qtr profit rises about 20 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 19.30 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 66.30 billion rupees . consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 19.60 billion rupees . net profit in Dec quarter last year was 16.06 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 53.69 billion rupees .says declares interim dividend of INR 1 per share.  Full Article

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets order from Power Grid Corp
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd : Received order of Rs. 68 crores from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited . Order likely to be executed within one and half year .  Full Article

C & C Constructions gets project worth 736.1 mln rupees from Power Grid Corp
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

C & C Constructions : Got project by Power Grid Corporation for transmission line package TW01 for 400 KV D/C Mohindergarh-Bhiwani transmission line . Contract value of the project is 736.1 million rupees . Duration for completion of project is 12 months from the date of contract .  Full Article

Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 18.02 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 61.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 16.26 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 13.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 46.90 billion rupees .  Full Article

Good Luck Steel Tubes says Goodluck India gets order worth 560 mln rupees
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd : Goodluck India bags order worth 560 million rupees from Powergrid Parli Transmission Ltd .  Full Article

Siemens wins order for INR 5.70 billion from Power Grid Corp of India
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Siemens Ltd : Wins order for inr 5.70 billion from India power grid for statcom projects .  Full Article

Alstom t&d India receives orders from Power Grid
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

ALSTOM T & D India Ltd : T&d India ltd. - ALSTOM T & D India receives orders from Power Grid ; to improve power flow in madhya pradesh t&d network . T&d India ltd. - co will set up 400/220 kv ais substation at rewa . T&d India ltd - awarded two contracts worth over inr 2.02 billion from Power Grid . T&d India ltd. - equipments for both projects will manufactured at co's facility in India . T&d India - will install, test, commission 16 shunt reactors of 110 mvar, 756kv, 1-ph; 2 shunt reactors of 80 mvar, 400 kv, 3-ph in madhya pradesh .  Full Article

Siemens Ltd gets order worth 780 mln rupees from Power Grid Corp of India
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Siemens Ltd : Gets order worth 780 million rupees from Power Grid Corp of India ; order to design, supply, install, commission phase autotransformers at Bhuj .  Full Article

Siemens Ltd wins order worth 1.13 billion rupees from Power Grid
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Siemens Ltd : Wins order worth 1.13 billion rupees from Power Grid .  Full Article

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd News

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

» More PGRD.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials