Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd :Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB‍​.LoI for establishment of 'Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme - XXI' on build, own, operate and maintain basis.

Power Grid Corp Dec-qtr profit rises about 20 pct

Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 19.30 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 66.30 billion rupees . consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 19.60 billion rupees . net profit in Dec quarter last year was 16.06 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 53.69 billion rupees .says declares interim dividend of INR 1 per share.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets order from Power Grid Corp

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd : Received order of Rs. 68 crores from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited . Order likely to be executed within one and half year .

C & C Constructions gets project worth 736.1 mln rupees from Power Grid Corp

C & C Constructions : Got project by Power Grid Corporation for transmission line package TW01 for 400 KV D/C Mohindergarh-Bhiwani transmission line . Contract value of the project is 736.1 million rupees . Duration for completion of project is 12 months from the date of contract .

Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 18.02 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 61.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 16.26 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 13.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 46.90 billion rupees .

Good Luck Steel Tubes says Goodluck India gets order worth 560 mln rupees

Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd : Goodluck India bags order worth 560 million rupees from Powergrid Parli Transmission Ltd .

Siemens wins order for INR 5.70 billion from Power Grid Corp of India

Siemens Ltd : Wins order for inr 5.70 billion from India power grid for statcom projects .

Alstom t&d India receives orders from Power Grid

ALSTOM T & D India Ltd : T&d India ltd. - ALSTOM T & D India receives orders from Power Grid ; to improve power flow in madhya pradesh t&d network . T&d India ltd. - co will set up 400/220 kv ais substation at rewa . T&d India ltd - awarded two contracts worth over inr 2.02 billion from Power Grid . T&d India ltd. - equipments for both projects will manufactured at co's facility in India . T&d India - will install, test, commission 16 shunt reactors of 110 mvar, 756kv, 1-ph; 2 shunt reactors of 80 mvar, 400 kv, 3-ph in madhya pradesh .

Siemens Ltd gets order worth 780 mln rupees from Power Grid Corp of India

Siemens Ltd : Gets order worth 780 million rupees from Power Grid Corp of India ; order to design, supply, install, commission phase autotransformers at Bhuj .

Siemens Ltd wins order worth 1.13 billion rupees from Power Grid

Siemens Ltd : Wins order worth 1.13 billion rupees from Power Grid .