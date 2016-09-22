Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)
PGRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,863.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
23.00 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
2,840.00
Open
2,889.00
Day's High
2,889.00
Day's Low
2,770.00
Volume
59,938
Avg. Vol
243,545
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
2,501.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Peregrine Holdings says CEO Jonathan Hertz to step down
Peregrine Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY normalised headline earnings down 16 pct
* fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million