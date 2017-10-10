Edition:
United Kingdom

Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

860.80CZK
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
Prev Close
870.00Kč
Open
880.60Kč
Day's High
880.60Kč
Day's Low
860.70Kč
Volume
2,590
Avg. Vol
16,829
52-wk High
1,027.00Kč
52-wk Low
753.10Kč

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in takeover offer
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :Czech family office R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in voluntary takeover offer.R2G held 10.83 pct of stock prior to offer.Did not hit threshold for additional offer to buy out remaining shareholders.  Full Article

Pegas Nonwovens Q2 EBITDA rises to 11.2 mln euros, keeps full-year outlook
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Pegas Nonwovens : Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter net profit rose to 7.1 million euros ($8 mln) from 1.97 million euros a year ago . The company attributed the strong rise in net profit mainly to the absence of exchange rate losses compared to the same period last year . Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew to 11.2 million euros from 8.94 million euros a year ago . Pegas Nonwovens says it maintains its outlook for full-year EBITDA to grow to 43 mln-49 mln euros in 2016 Further company coverage: [PGSN.PR] ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Pegas Nonwovens: shareholder Franklin Templeton lowers stake
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Pegas Nonwovens : Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited as of July 21 was holding 435,201 shares in Pegas Nonwovens, constituting 4.72 percent of share capital . Prior to July 21, Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited had held 494,963 shares in the Company, constituting 5.36 percent of share capital Further company coverage: [PGSN.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

Pegas Nonwovens shareholders approve dividend of 1.25 euros a share
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Pegas Nonwovens Sa : AGM approves dividend of eur 1.25/share . to be paid from 2015 profit and retained earnings Further company coverage: [PGSN.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Pegas Nonwovens SA plans higher FY 2016 dividend, announces FY 2016 EBITDA guidance - Reuters
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Pegas Nonwovens SA:Says board plans to propose dividend of 1.25 euro per share (previous EUR 1.15/share).Says expects FY 2016 EBITDA in range of 43.0 million euros to 49.0 million euros.Says total CAPEX in 2016 not to exceed 25 million euros.Says expects slight increase in 2016 production.FY 2016 EBITDA 45.82 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Pegas Nonwovens SA says finished share buy back-Reuters
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 

Pegas Nonwovens SA:It finished its share buy back programme on Feb 8-Reuters.Has bought 461,470 shares, representing 5 percent of registered capital.  Full Article

