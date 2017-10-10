Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in takeover offer

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :Czech family office R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in voluntary takeover offer.R2G held 10.83 pct of stock prior to offer.Did not hit threshold for additional offer to buy out remaining shareholders.

Pegas Nonwovens Q2 EBITDA rises to 11.2 mln euros, keeps full-year outlook

Pegas Nonwovens : Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter net profit rose to 7.1 million euros ($8 mln) from 1.97 million euros a year ago . The company attributed the strong rise in net profit mainly to the absence of exchange rate losses compared to the same period last year . Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew to 11.2 million euros from 8.94 million euros a year ago . Pegas Nonwovens says it maintains its outlook for full-year EBITDA to grow to 43 mln-49 mln euros in 2016 Further company coverage: [PGSN.PR] ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Pegas Nonwovens: shareholder Franklin Templeton lowers stake

Pegas Nonwovens : Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited as of July 21 was holding 435,201 shares in Pegas Nonwovens, constituting 4.72 percent of share capital . Prior to July 21, Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited had held 494,963 shares in the Company, constituting 5.36 percent of share capital Further company coverage: [PGSN.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Pegas Nonwovens shareholders approve dividend of 1.25 euros a share

Pegas Nonwovens Sa : AGM approves dividend of eur 1.25/share . to be paid from 2015 profit and retained earnings Further company coverage: [PGSN.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Pegas Nonwovens SA plans higher FY 2016 dividend, announces FY 2016 EBITDA guidance - Reuters

Pegas Nonwovens SA:Says board plans to propose dividend of 1.25 euro per share (previous EUR 1.15/share).Says expects FY 2016 EBITDA in range of 43.0 million euros to 49.0 million euros.Says total CAPEX in 2016 not to exceed 25 million euros.Says expects slight increase in 2016 production.FY 2016 EBITDA 45.82 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pegas Nonwovens SA says finished share buy back-Reuters

Pegas Nonwovens SA:It finished its share buy back programme on Feb 8-Reuters.Has bought 461,470 shares, representing 5 percent of registered capital.