Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in takeover offer
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa
Pegas Nonwovens Q2 EBITDA rises to 11.2 mln euros, keeps full-year outlook
Pegas Nonwovens
Pegas Nonwovens: shareholder Franklin Templeton lowers stake
Pegas Nonwovens
Pegas Nonwovens shareholders approve dividend of 1.25 euros a share
Pegas Nonwovens Sa
Pegas Nonwovens SA plans higher FY 2016 dividend, announces FY 2016 EBITDA guidance - Reuters
Pegas Nonwovens SA:Says board plans to propose dividend of 1.25 euro per share (previous EUR 1.15/share).Says expects FY 2016 EBITDA in range of 43.0 million euros to 49.0 million euros.Says total CAPEX in 2016 not to exceed 25 million euros.Says expects slight increase in 2016 production.FY 2016 EBITDA 45.82 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Pegas Nonwovens SA says finished share buy back-Reuters
Pegas Nonwovens SA:It finished its share buy back programme on Feb 8-Reuters.Has bought 461,470 shares, representing 5 percent of registered capital. Full Article
