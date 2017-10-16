Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pegasus Airlines Sept 2017 load factor rises 6.96 percentage points

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pegasus Airlines :SEPT 2017 PASSENGERS UP 18.3 PERCENT TO 2.64 MILLION.SEPT 2017 LOAD FACTOR UP 6.96 PERCENT TO 87.5 PERCENT.JAN-SEPT 2017 PASSENGERS UP 14.9 PERCENT AT 20.78 MILLION.JAN-SEPT 2017 LOAD FACTOR UP 5.98 PERCENT POINTS AT 84.3 PERCENT POINTS.

Pegasus Airlines sells 2 Boeing 737-800NG at total of $92 million

May 22 (Reuters) - PEGASUS AIRLINES ::SELLS 2 BOEING 737-800NG AT $92 MILLION TO OUIDELL LIMITED AND WILMINGTON TRUST SP SERVICES (DUBLIN) LIMITED .SAYS ALREADY DELIVERED ONE AIRCRAFT ON MAY 16TH.SEES TO DELIVER THE SECOND AIRCRAFT TILL MAY 31.SALES PROFIT WILL BE USED TO FINANCE THE COMPANY'S FUTURE INVESTMENTS AND OPERATIONAL CASH NEEDS.

Pegasus Airlines reports net loss of 133.7 mln lira for FY 2016

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi As : FY 2016 net loss of 133.7 million lira ($35.97 million)versus profit of 113.1 million lira year ago . FY 2016 revenue of 3.71 billion lira versus 3.49 billion lira year ago . Sees 2017 passenger growth at between 5-7 percent .Sees 2017 capacity increase(ASK) at between 6-8 percent.

Pegasus Airlines Jan. passengers up 4.2 pct to 1.88 mln

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : Says Jan. passenger number at 1.88 million up 4.2 percent year on year .Says Jan. load factor at 79.0 percent up 1.09 percentage points year on year.

Pegasus Airlines Jan-Sept passengers rise 7.4 pct to 18.1 mln

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS : September passengers 2.2 million, up 6.2 percent as compared year ago . Jan-Sept passengers 18.1 million, up 7.4 percent as compared year ago . September load factor 80.6 percent, up 1.18 percentage points as compared year ago .Jan-Sept load factor 78.3 percent, down 1.2 percentage points as compared year ago.

Pegasus Airlines Q2 net result swings to loss of 13.6 mln lira

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS : Reported on Friday a total revenue of 797.7 million lira ($271.42 million) in the Q2 2016 versus 834.0 million lira year ago . Q2 net loss was 13.6 million lira versus profit of 35.3 million lira year ago . Q2 load factor was 77.0 percent versus 78.1 percent year ago . Q2 number of passengers 5.9 million versus 5.6 million year ago . Q2 EBITDAR of 43.3 million lira versus 112.5 million lira year ago . Geopolitics and security concerns have pressured direct traffic into Turkey. Contraction in the demand impacted EBITDAR negatively . The impact of structural changes (Sabiha Gokcen airport ramp handling and adding more operational lease aircraft) continued in the second quarter 2016 . Increase in the USD revenue portion mainly driven by changing the international fares originating from Turkey to Europe into USD . Strategy is to increase more US dollar priced destinations in order to balance US dollar shortage .Revises 2016 EBITDAR growth guidance to of 11 percent- 13 percent from 19 percent- 21 percent.

Pegasus Airlines says Jan-July PAX up 8.8 pct at 13.46 mln

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS : Says Jan-July load factor 77.0 percent down 1.5 percentage points .Says Jan-July passenger numbers 13.46 million, up 8.8 percent year-on-year.

Pegasus Airlines ends JV talks in Kazakhstan, changes payment, delivery schedule for Airbus order

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : Said on Wednesday that it has ended negotiations with JSC Stock Investment Fund of Venture Investments Green Invest with no agreement in connection with a potential joint venture investment in Kazakhstan . Agreed on changing a part of order delivery from Airbus . Agreed on the acceleration of seven A321neo deliveries from 2022 to 2019 to replace seven A320neo deliveries originally planned to be delivered in 2019 and which will now be delivered in 2022 .Said change in the delivery schedule also changes the schedule of pre-delivery payment obligations of about $15 million to 2017/18 from 2020/21.

Pegasus Airlines Jan-June passenger numbers up 10.5 pct yoy

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : Jan. - June passenger numbers up 10.5 percent at 11.23 million year on year .Jan. - June load factor down 1.36 points to 76.6 percent year on year.

Pegasus Jan- May passengers up 13.5 pct to 9.28 million

Pegasus Hava Tasiamaciligi AS : Jan.- May passenger number up 13.5 percent to 9.28 million . Jan.- May load factor down 0.92 point to 76.7 percent . May passenger number up 6.8 percent to 2.08 million . May load factor up 0.76 point to 79,4 percent . Jan- May domestic route passenger number up 18 percent . Jan- May international route passenger number up 6 percent .Jan- May load factor in domestic route up 0.88 point and down 3.92 point in international route.