Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)

July 30 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY :CONCLUDES NEGOTIATIONS WITH LENDING BANKS AND RECEIVES APPROVAL ON REDUCTION OF INTEREST RATES APPLICABLE TO BULK OF ITS EXISTING DEBT.INTEREST RATE ON EGP 2.4 BILLION SYNDICATED MEDIUM TERM LOAN TO BE REDUCED FROM 3.25 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE TO 1.75 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE.INTEREST RATE ON EGP750 MILLION SYNDICATED MEDIUM TERM LOAN TO DECREASE FROM 2.9 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE TO 1.9 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE.REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATES WILL RESULT IN TOTAL SAVINGS OF EGP 100 MILLION ON FINANCING COSTS TO CO OVER TENOR OF LOANS.

June 18 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company Sae ::Receives New Urban Communities Authority's (NUCA) approval on co-development of integrated residential community spanning 12.6 million sqm in West Cairo.Co to be responsible for financing, construction, development, internal infrastructure, marketing and sales activities.NUCA will be contributing land bank in addition to all external associated infrastructure to boundaries of land.Project is planned for launch during 2018.NUCA to recieve cash revenue share of 26 percent, in-kind payment of up to 371k sqm of residential built up area (BUA), 50k sqm of commercial BUA.

Palm Hills Developments Company Sae : Commences monetization of receivables program including the issuance of securitized bonds by up to 1 billion EGP . Bonds will have expected tenor of 5 years, will mainly target money market funds, local banks, insurance companies . Says transaction proceeds to be mainly utilized in refinancing existing debt, in form of non-recourse off balance sheet financing .First transaction seen closing in last quarter of 2016 for total consideration of EGP 350 mln-450 mln in receivables relating to delivered units in some of co’s projects.