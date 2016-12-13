Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L)
758.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
758.50
--
--
--
--
876,089
817.48
691.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Phoenix Group says Prudential Regulation Authority approves Abbey Life deal
Phoenix Group Holdings
Phoenix Group completes acquisition of AXA business
Phoenix Group Holdings
Phoenix Group to buy Abbey Life 935 mln pounds
Phoenix Group Holdings
UK's CMA not to refer AXA-Phoenix deal for further investigation
UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) :Has decided, not to refer following Phoenix Group Holding merger with AXA Sunlife and Embassy business to a Phase 2 investigation. Full Article
UK's CMA probes Phoenix's purchase of UK life and savings business from AXA
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):UK's CMA says it is investigating the completed acquisition by Phoenix Group Holdings of Sunlife and Embassy businesses (currently owned by AXA UK Plc). Full Article
Phoenix Group says raises about 194 mln stg via placing
Phoenix Group Holdings
Phoenix Group to buy AXA's UK wealth business for 375 mln stg
Phoenix Group Holdings
Phoenix Group says on track to meet 2016 cash generation target
Phoenix Group Holdings
Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.7
LONDON, Sept 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.51 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Ad
