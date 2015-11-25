Edition:
United Kingdom

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)

PHP.L on London Stock Exchange

118.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
118.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
792,131
52-wk High
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Primary Health Properties PLC announces acquisition
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 

Primary Health Properties PLC:Says that it has contracted to fund and acquire purpose built medical centre to be developed in Swindon Town centre.Says net consideration for the property will be £10.0 million (net assets acquired £10.0 million).Says that a wholly owned subsidiary of PHP has contracted to provide development funding for the construction of a new primary care centre as part of the redevelopment of a large city centre site in Swindon, which will be wholly owned by PHP upon its completion.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Primary Health Properties PLC News

BRIEF-Primary Health Properties says payment of fourth quarterly interim dividend

* ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF ITS FOURTH QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND IN 2017 OF 1.32 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE OF 12.5 PENCE EACH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

» More PHP.L News

Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials