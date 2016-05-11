Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF.TO)
PIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
$15.95
Open
$15.93
Day's High
$16.15
Day's Low
$15.91
Volume
14,061
Avg. Vol
17,756
52-wk High
$17.89
52-wk Low
$13.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Polaris Infrastructure qtrly loss per share $0.13
Polaris Infrastructure Inc
Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Formerly Ram Power Corp) declares initial quarterly dividend
Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Formerly Ram Power Corp ):Declares initial quarterly dividend.Board of directors has declared its first quarterly dividend, of US$0.10 per common share outstanding. Full Article
BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure declares qtrly dividend of US$0.14/shr
* Polaris Infrastructure announces quarterly dividend increase