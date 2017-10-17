Edition:
Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)

PIKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,814.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
Change (% chg)

-51.00 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
5,865.00
Open
5,869.00
Day's High
5,890.00
Day's Low
5,792.00
Volume
352,018
Avg. Vol
1,222,972
52-wk High
7,339.00
52-wk Low
5,460.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pick n Pay Stores' HEPS up 13.1 pct in 26 weeks to Aug. 27
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PICK N PAY STORES LTD ::‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33.40 CENTS PER SHARE UP 11.7% ON PRIOR YEAR, IN LINE WITH GROWTH IN HEPS ON A NORMALISED BASIS​.‍NORMALISED DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 13.1% TO 90.36 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG. 27 ​.‍GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED 5.1% TO R39.3 BILLION, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE TURNOVER GROWTH OF 1.8% FOR 26 WEEKS END AUG.27​.‍TRADING PROFIT UP 15.8% FROM R554.1 MILLION TO R641.5 MILLION FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG. 27​.‍TRADING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT OF 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINT FROM 1.5% TO 1.6% FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG. 27​.‍GROUP COMPLETED A COMPANY-WIDE VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE PROGRAMME ("VSP") IN PICK N PAY​.‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS UP 22.3% FROM R103.7 MILLION TO R126.8 MILLION FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 AUGUST 2017​.VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE ‍PROGRAMME ENABLED 10% OF ROLES AND FUNCTIONS TO BE REMOVED ACROSS PICK N PAY​.‍COST OF MAKING COMPENSATION PAYMENTS TO DEPARTING STAFF FELL WITHIN H1, EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERED IN FULL BY END OF FY.‍NET IMPACT OF VSP AMOUNTED TO R200.0 MILLION, BEFORE TAX, AND HAS HAD AN IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE COSTS UNDER TRADING EXPENSES​.  Full Article

Pick N Pay Stores says PIC now holds 10.66% of total shares
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Pick N Pay Stores :Public Investment Corp acquired further shares in co, total beneficial interest now amounts to 10.66 pct of total shares.  Full Article

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd News

South African egg output tumbles, jobs cut after avian flu

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 Commercial egg production in South Africa has tumbled 17 percent and over 1,000 workers have lost their jobs in the wake of an outbreak of avian flu in June, industry experts said on Wednesday.

