Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PICK N PAY STORES LTD ::‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33.40 CENTS PER SHARE UP 11.7% ON PRIOR YEAR, IN LINE WITH GROWTH IN HEPS ON A NORMALISED BASIS​.‍NORMALISED DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 13.1% TO 90.36 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG. 27 ​.‍GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED 5.1% TO R39.3 BILLION, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE TURNOVER GROWTH OF 1.8% FOR 26 WEEKS END AUG.27​.‍TRADING PROFIT UP 15.8% FROM R554.1 MILLION TO R641.5 MILLION FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG. 27​.‍TRADING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT OF 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINT FROM 1.5% TO 1.6% FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG. 27​.‍GROUP COMPLETED A COMPANY-WIDE VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE PROGRAMME ("VSP") IN PICK N PAY​.‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS UP 22.3% FROM R103.7 MILLION TO R126.8 MILLION FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 AUGUST 2017​.VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE ‍PROGRAMME ENABLED 10% OF ROLES AND FUNCTIONS TO BE REMOVED ACROSS PICK N PAY​.‍COST OF MAKING COMPENSATION PAYMENTS TO DEPARTING STAFF FELL WITHIN H1, EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERED IN FULL BY END OF FY.‍NET IMPACT OF VSP AMOUNTED TO R200.0 MILLION, BEFORE TAX, AND HAS HAD AN IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE COSTS UNDER TRADING EXPENSES​.