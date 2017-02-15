Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV (PINFRAL.MX)
PINFRAL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
142.69MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.24 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$142.45
Open
$141.84
Day's High
$142.83
Day's Low
$141.83
Volume
2,511
Avg. Vol
41,398
52-wk High
$178.01
52-wk Low
$123.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mexico transportation and infrastructure goldman sachs cuts to neutral from attractive
: Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view to neutral from attractive . Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy . Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral . Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view on higher uncertainty after us government comments about bilateral relationship . Mexico transportation and infrastructure: Goldman Sachs cuts coverage view also on mexico’s weaker macro backdrop . Mexico transportation, infrastructure: Goldman Sachs believes stocks over-discounting gdp growth risk while interest rate risk seems fairly priced in ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)). Full Article