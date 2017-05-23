Edition:
United Kingdom

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)

PIOH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

9.17EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.05 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
£9.22
Open
£9.35
Day's High
£9.43
Day's Low
£9.10
Volume
3,312,179
Avg. Vol
2,186,214
52-wk High
£12.90
52-wk Low
£7.37

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q1 consol profit falls
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments ::Q1 consol net profit EGP 318.9 million versus EGP 354.5 million year ago.Q1 consol revenue EGP 2.04 billion versus EGP 2.40 billion year ago.  Full Article

Egypt's Pioneers Holding FY consol profit rises
Sunday, 26 Mar 2017 

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments : FY consol net profit EGP 1.08 billion versus EGP 802.4 million year ago . Board approves not to distribute dividend for 2016 . FY consol revenue EGP 6.88 billion versus EGP 4.40 billion year ago . FY standalone net profit EGP 156.3 million versus EGP 82.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2njunCJ) Source: (http://bit.ly/2nSXcIQ) Further company coverage: [PIOH.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE News

BRIEF-Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q2 consol profit falls

Aug 30 PIONEERS HOLDING COMPANY FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS:

» More PIOH.CA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials