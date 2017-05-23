Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)

May 23 (Reuters) - Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments ::Q1 consol net profit EGP 318.9 million versus EGP 354.5 million year ago.Q1 consol revenue EGP 2.04 billion versus EGP 2.40 billion year ago.

Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments : FY consol net profit EGP 1.08 billion versus EGP 802.4 million year ago . Board approves not to distribute dividend for 2016 . FY consol revenue EGP 6.88 billion versus EGP 4.40 billion year ago . FY standalone net profit EGP 156.3 million versus EGP 82.3 million year ago