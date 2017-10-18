Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd :India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million).The QIP is expected to close on Oct. 25, the company said in a statement.India's Piramal group chairman Ajay Piramal says will do a 20 billion rupees rights issue in the next few months.India's Piramal group chairman says aim to utilise funds raised through QIP for growth of existing business verticals.

Piramal Enterprises Dec qtr consol profit up about 32 pct

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 4.04 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 23.42 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.07 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 17.86 billion rupees.

Piramal Enterprises to acquire Ash Stevens Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : Enters into an agreement to acquire us based CDMO for High Potency APIS (HPAPIS), Ash Stevens Inc. . Deal for all cash deal for a total consideration of USD 42.95 million plus an earn-out consideration capped at USD 10 million . Potential transaction is expected to be completed by end of August .

Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs worth 20.50 bln rupees

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : To consider issue of NCDs worth up to INR 20.50 billion .

Piramal Enterprises gets members' nod for NCD issue

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : Gets members' nod for increase in limits for inter-corporate investments, increase in borrowing powers, NCD issue .

Piramal Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up about 37 pct

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.31 billion rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 17.76 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.69 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 14.01 billion rupees . Further company coverage [PIRA.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Piramal Enterprises March-quarter consol profit up about 89 pct

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 1.80 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 17.14 billion rupees .

Piramal Enterprises to buy 4 brands from Pfizer Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : To acquire four brands from Pfizer Limited for its consumer products business; deal for consideration of 1.10 billion rupees .

Piramal Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend

Piramal Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 17.50 Indian rupees per equity share of face value 2 Indian rupees (i.e. 875%).