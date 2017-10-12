Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)
24.46CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.05 (+0.20%)
$24.41
$24.40
$24.52
$24.40
495,575
245,268
$24.90
$19.24
Jean Coutu Group Pjc Q2 earnings per share c$0.26
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc
Jean Coutu Group PJC posts Q2 earnings of C$0.28/share
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc: Jean Coutu Group posts second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.28 . Q2 revenue rose 2.1 percent to C$701.2 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Revenues increased by 2.1% to $701.2 million for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 compared with same quarter last year. .Extended its $250 million credit facility maturity date by 1 year to November 2021.. Full Article
Jean Coutu receives copy of class action proceedings
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc
Jean Coutu Group PJC Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
