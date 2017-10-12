Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc :Q2 earnings per share c$0.26.Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to c$744.3 million.Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to c$744.3 million.Q2 revenue view c$727.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc - ‍for quarter ended September 2, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 4.0%​.

Jean Coutu Group PJC posts Q2 earnings of C$0.28/share

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc: Jean Coutu Group posts second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.28 . Q2 revenue rose 2.1 percent to C$701.2 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Revenues increased by 2.1% to $701.2 million for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 compared with same quarter last year. .Extended its $250 million credit facility maturity date by 1 year to November 2021..

Jean Coutu receives copy of class action proceedings

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc :Received copy of class action proceedings launched against co, filed by group of pharmacist-owners operating under banner Jean Coutu.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Q1 earnings per share C$0.27

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc : Q1 earnings per share C$0.27 . Demographic trends are expected to contribute to growth in prescription drugs consumption . Demographic trends expected to contribute to increased use of pharmaceuticals as primary intervention in individual healthcare . Additional generic drugs price decreases would reduce oiba of subsidiary pro doc . Revenues increased by 1.6% to $723.6 million during Q1 of fiscal year 2017 compared with same quarter last year .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$691.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.