Edition:
United Kingdom

Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO)

PKI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.41CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.76 (+3.21%)
Prev Close
$23.65
Open
$23.70
Day's High
$24.52
Day's Low
$23.70
Volume
1,550,001
Avg. Vol
385,027
52-wk High
$32.45
52-wk Low
$23.41

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Parkland Fuel Q2 loss per share C$0.01
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp ::Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q2 results and increases its 2017 guidance.Qtrly loss per share C$0.01.Increased its 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to C$310 million to C$340 million.Qtrly sales and operating revenue C$1.81 billion versus C$1.57 billion.All figures in Canadian dollars.  Full Article

Parkland Fuel Corporation announces March 2016 dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Dividend of $0.0945 per share will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 22.  Full Article

Parkland Fuel Corporation acquires Propane Nord-Ouest
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Acquires Propane Nord-Ouest.Purchase price was $22.5 million.Says is purchasing the business from The Mirault Family.  Full Article

Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces January 2016 Dividend
Wednesday, 13 Jan 2016 

Parkland Fuel Corporation:Says dividend of $0.0900 per share will be paid on February 12, 2016 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2016.The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.The ex-dividend date is January 20, 2016.  Full Article

Parkland Fuel Corp announces December 2015 dividend
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Parkland Fuel Corp:Says dividend of $0.0900 per share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 22.Ex-dividend date is December 18.  Full Article

Parkland Fuel Corp announces Nov. 2015 dividend
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Parkland Fuel Corp:Announced that a dividend of $0.0900 per share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2015.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Parkland Fuel Corp News

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel appoints Steven Richardson to its board

* Parkland Fuel Corporation appoints Steven P. Richardson to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More PKI.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials