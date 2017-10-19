Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's PKO places four-year bonds worth CHF 400 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA :Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Thursday it has placed four-year bonds worth CHF 400 million ($410.17 million). .PKO BP said in May it launched a Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) issuance programme worth 3 billion euros. nFWN1IV0C8.

PKO BP's net interest income to post single-digit growth in 2017-CFO

May 22 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP) ::Poland's largest bank, state-run PKO BP, expects its net interest income and net fee income to rise by single digits in 2017, Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski tells reporters.."In the whole year we expect single-digit annual growth with respect to the result on interest and low single-digit growth with respect to the fee result," he says..Drabikowski also says that annual growth of the net interest income and net fee income would likely slow in the remaining quarters of 2017 compared with the first quarter..In the first quarter of 2017, the bank's net interest income rose by 11 percent to 2.05 billion zlotys ($549 million), while the net fee income increased by 12 percent to 710 million zlotys. nFWN1IM0D5.

PKO BP terminates credit agreements with Alma Market

Alma Market SA : Said on Tuesday that PKO BP SA terminated credit agreements with the company due to the risk of its bankruptcy . PKO BP terminated multi-purpose credit line loan from June 27, 2013, investment loan from March 4, 2010 and investment loan from Sept. 24, 2007 .Said the termination of the loan agreement obliges the company to repay the entire amount of the debt within the period of notice, which together with the matured interest as at Oct. 3 amounts to total of 60.9 million zlotys ($15.95 million).

PKO says expects further consolidation of Polish banks

PKO BP : The chief executive officer of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Monday he expects further consolidation in the Polish banking sector, but takes a cautious approach to potential takeovers. . "PKO is a mature company, so it always has two development paths. This is organic growth and the second one is the approach to mergers and acquisitions - we behave in a cautious manner," Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference. . DGP daily newspaper said on Monday PKO is interested in leasing assets of the Polish unit of Raiffeisen which put up for sale its Polish unit. . Further company coverage: [PKO.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polish regulator seeks opinion on extra capital for PKO BP

Poland's PKO BP : Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Poland's biggest bank PKO BP as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.75 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said late on Friday. .The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement..

PKO BP sells its entire 9.9 pct stake in Chemoservis Dwory

Chemoservis Dwory SA : Said on Saturday that Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP) sold 2.5 mln of the company's shares .PKO BP reduced stake in Chemoservis Dwory to 0 pct.

Inpost and unit terminates 4 contracts

Inpost SA : Terminates 3 agreements for delivery of postal services with PKO BP SA, PKO BP FINAT Sp. z o.o. and PKO BANK HIPOTECZNY as of Dec. 31, 2016 . Says its unit Polska Grupa Pocztowa terminates contract for delivery of postal services with P4 Sp. z o.o. as of Sept. 30, 2016 .Says termination of contract is due to their underperformance and expects shrink of loss as financial result.

CMS's stake in Ideon decreased to 10 pct

Ideon SA :Said on Wednesday CMS SA decreased its stake in the company to 10.01 percent from 13.11 percent as part of the sale of shares by bailiffs to the Polish Supervision Authorty KNF and bank PKO BP SA as a part of the execution proceedings.

PKO to submit bid for Raiffeisen's Polish business - BBG

Poland's PKO : Poland's PKO plans to submit a non-binding bid for Raiffeisen Bank International AG's Polish unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source. . The deadline for placing non-binding bids is end of June, and then investors will have until early September to submit final offers, the source said. .Asked by Reuters about the report, PKO's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello declined to comment..

Poland's PKO proposes dividend of PLN 1/shr, sets conditions

Poland's PKO : Poland's No.1 lender said on Thursday it would recommend a dividend payout of 1 zloty ($0.2543) per share, totalling 1.25 billion zlotys, it said in a statement. . The dividend comes from the bank's profits from before 2015, it said, and will only be paid out if by Dec. 8 there are no regulatory changes, and the lender does not take over a bank or any other financial sector entity. . From 2015 profit, which stood at close to 2.6 billion zlotys, the bank will set aside 2.5 billion zlotys as supplementary capital, and 71 million zlotys as reserve capital. .Last month, the financial regulator KNF recommended the bank withhold at least 50 percent of its 2015 profit..