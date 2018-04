PKP Cargo SA (PKPP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PKP Cargo Does Not Plan FY 2017 dividend

April 17 (Reuters) - PKP Cargo SA ::IT DOES NOT PLAN TO RECOMMEND DIVIDEND FOR 2017 BUT ALSO SAYS THAT ITS DIVIDEND POLICY HAS NOT CHANGED.AS PART OF FY NET PROFIT ALLOCATION MANAGEMENT PLANS TO TRANSFER 7.5 MILLION ZLOTYS TO SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL.MANAGEMENT ALSO TO RECOMMEND SPENDING 86.4 MILLION ZLOTYS ON COVERING LOSSES FROM PREVIOUS YEARS.

Newag Signs About 388 Mln Zloty Deal With PKP Cargo

April 4 (Reuters) - NEWAG SA ::SIGNS DEAL WITH PKP CARGO SA FOR MODERNIZATION OF 60 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES WORTH ABOUT 388 MILLION ZLOTYS.MODERNIZATION TO TAKE PLACE IN 2018-2021.

PKP Cargo Names Czeslaw Warsewicz CEO

March 27 (Reuters) - PKP Cargo SA ::SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS APPOINTED CZESLAW WARSEWICZ AT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LESZEK BOROWIEC AS MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR FINANCE.

PKP Cargo Signs 184.6 Mln Zloty Net Contract With Tauron Wydobycie

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH TAURON WYDOBYCIE SA.VALUE OF DEAL IS 184.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.DEAL IS FOR TRANSPORT OF COAL FOR 2 YRS STARTING ON JAN. 1, 2018.

PKP Cargo Q3 Net Result Swings To Profit Of 32.4 Mln Zlotys

Nov 28 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::Q3 OPERATING REVENUE 1.19 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 57.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

PKO Cargo Maciej Libiszewski resigns from post of CEO

Oct 27(Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT MACIEJ LIBISZEWSKI RESIGNED FROM THE POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.SAID ON THURSDAY IT DECIDED TO DELEGATE KRZYSZTOF MAMINSKI TO TEMPORARILY PERFORM THE DUTIES OF CEO OF THE COMPANY TILL JANUARY 26, 2018.

PKP Cargo without agreement with Minezit regarding joint venture

Oct 2 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THAT THE DEADLINE TO REACH AGREEMENT ON SETTING UP JOINT-VENTURE WITH MINEZIT SE ALREADY EXPIRED.AS OF OCT. 1 PARTIES HAVE A RIGHT TO WITHDRAW FROM AGREEMENT REACHED IN JUNE nFWN1JA0FA.THE ABOVE MAY RESULT IN PKP CARGO'S OBLIGATION TO PAY EUR 27 MLN TO MINEZIT FOR 20 PCT OF SHARES IN ADVANCED WORLD TRANSPORT.

PKP Cargo Q1 net loss narrows to 1.4 mln zlotys

May 26 (Reuters) - PKP CARGO SA ::Q1 NET LOSS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 66.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 1.08 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.01 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 61.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.