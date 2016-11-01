Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO)

Park Lawn Corporation:Says it has upsized its previously announced offering of subscription receipts to 1,914,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$11.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds to the Company of C$22,011,000.Offering is being sold on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc.net proceeds of the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be used to finance the previously announced the acquisition of Midwest Memorial Group, LLC.Company has also granted to the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase 191,400 additional Subscription Receipts, representing 10% of the size of the offering.over-allotment option may be exercised at any time, in whole or in part, until 30 days following the closing of the Offering.