Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO)

Park Lawn Corporation announces C$40 million bought deal offering
Park Lawn Corp
Park Lawn Corp posts quarterly EPS of $0.217
: Park Lawn Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.217 .Park Lawn Corp continues strong growth in 2016. Full Article
Park Lawn Corp announces investment in Mundell Funeral Home Limited
Park Lawn Corp:To acquire 80% of Mundell Funeral Home Limited for total consideration of $3,350,000 in cash.John Mundell will retain, indirectly, a 20% ownership in Mundell Funeral Home Limited. Full Article
Park Lawn Corporation Announces Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing From C$15 Million to C$22 Million in Gross Proceeds
Park Lawn Corporation:Says it has upsized its previously announced offering of subscription receipts to 1,914,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$11.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds to the Company of C$22,011,000.Offering is being sold on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc.net proceeds of the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be used to finance the previously announced the acquisition of Midwest Memorial Group, LLC.Company has also granted to the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase 191,400 additional Subscription Receipts, representing 10% of the size of the offering.over-allotment option may be exercised at any time, in whole or in part, until 30 days following the closing of the Offering. Full Article
Park Lawn Corp agrees to acquire Midwest Memorial Group
Park Lawn Corp:Agrees to acquire midwest memorial group and announces C$15 million bought deal offering.Agreement to acquire all of the outstanding membership interests of midwest memorial group for $16 mln in cash.Agreement with national bank financial on a bought deal basis, of about C$15 million of subscription receipts to partially finance deal.Deal expected to be accretive to co's adjusted cash flow assuming completion of the proposed offering. Full Article
Park Lawn Corp acquires Basic Funerals
Park Lawn Corp:Says its purchase of Basic Funerals.Says Park Lawn Corporation acquired Basic Funerals for $740,000 in cash. Full Article
BRIEF-Park Lawn Q2 earnings per share C$0.072
* Q2 revenue C$20.14 million versus C$18.81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: