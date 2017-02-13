Edition:
United Kingdom

Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)

PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs273.15
Open
Rs275.05
Day's High
Rs275.05
Day's Low
Rs264.50
Volume
3,312,360
Avg. Vol
4,475,730
52-wk High
Rs275.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petronet LNG says co looking to expand business to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Petronet LNG Ltd : Exec says looking to expand business to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka . Exec says completed acquisition of 26 percent stake in LNG vessel Prachi . Exec on impact of demonetisation on LNG sales says no effect has been felt . Exec says Kochi terminal operating at six percent capacity . Exec says going forward spot volumes at Dahej will be low . Exec says looking at expanding small scale LNG business . Exec says average cost of gas under contract with RasGas was between $6-7 in Dec quarter . Exec says co expects price of LNG to be $6 per MBTU in summer Further company coverage: [PLNG.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

BRIEF-Petronet LNG says Kochi terminal utlisation may rise to 20 pct in 1 year
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Corrects percentage in 4th bullet to 111 pct from 11 pct; Also adds dropped words "Dahej terminal for 2015-16".16") May 17 (Reuters) - Petronet LNG Ltd : Exec says "good possibility that we are qualified to bid for a LNG terminal in Bangladesh" . Exec says Kochi LNG terminal currently operating at 5.5 percent capacity, may go up to 20 percent in a year . Exec says landed price for gas from Qatar's RasGas around $5 per MBTU . Exec says utilisation capacity at Dahej terminal for 2015-16 highest ever at 111 pct . Further company coverage [PLNG.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)) (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 80 6749 1310;)) Keywords: PETRONETLNG/RESULTS (URGENT) (CORRECTED).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Petronet LNG Ltd News

Indian PM Modi targets more energy reforms after meeting oil chiefs

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 India's prime minister sees scope for further reform of the country's energy sector and has received "focused suggestions" from some of the world's leading energy companies, the office of the premier said on Monday.

» More PLNG.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials