Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)

Petronet LNG Ltd : Exec says looking to expand business to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka . Exec says completed acquisition of 26 percent stake in LNG vessel Prachi . Exec on impact of demonetisation on LNG sales says no effect has been felt . Exec says Kochi terminal operating at six percent capacity . Exec says going forward spot volumes at Dahej will be low . Exec says looking at expanding small scale LNG business . Exec says average cost of gas under contract with RasGas was between $6-7 in Dec quarter . Exec says co expects price of LNG to be $6 per MBTU in summer Further company coverage: [PLNG.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).